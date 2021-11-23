Turkey Trot 5K back in person in Culpeper neighborhoods for '21

The Powell Wellness Center Turkey Trot returns in person to Culpeper this year on Thanksgiving Day.

Be on the lookout early Nov. 25 for runners and walkers on neighborhood streets, starting at 8 a.m., for the 4th annual 5K in support of the Wellness Center’s medical fitness scholarship program.

“We’re very happy to be back in person this year,” race organizer Whitney Propps, Powell’s medical program and fitness manager, said of last year’s virtual event. “I think others may feel the same; our registration numbers are continuing to grow.”

Proceeds will benefit community members whose health may be improved through regular exercise, but do not have the resources for a fitness center membership. Priority is given to those individuals who have a documented medical condition and are referred by a physician to participate in FitScripts, an 8-week program addressing diabetes, orthopedic, cardiac and pulmonary needs, cancer and more.

“FitScripts can be life-changing for someone struggling with a health challenge,” Propps said in a statement.