Turkey Trot 5K back in person in Culpeper neighborhoods for '21

The Powell Wellness Center Turkey Trot returns in person to Culpeper this year on Thanksgiving Day.
Be on the lookout early Nov. 25 for runners and walkers on neighborhood streets, starting at 8 a.m., for the 4th annual 5K in support of the Wellness Center’s medical fitness scholarship program.
“We’re very happy to be back in person this year,” race organizer Whitney Propps, Powell’s medical program and fitness manager, said of last year’s virtual event. “I think others may feel the same; our registration numbers are continuing to grow.”
Proceeds will benefit community members whose health may be improved through regular exercise, but do not have the resources for a fitness center membership. Priority is given to those individuals who have a documented medical condition and are referred by a physician to participate in FitScripts, an 8-week program addressing diabetes, orthopedic, cardiac and pulmonary needs, cancer and more.
“FitScripts can be life-changing for someone struggling with a health challenge,” Propps said in a statement.
Last year’s virtual Turkey Trot raised more than $600 for the scholarship program, resulting in the award of 27 new medical fitness scholarships in 2020, she said. The total number of active scholarships at Powell is 86.
“The scholarships extend support to community members and help them to develop a prevention-oriented lifestyle that strengthens their overall health and wellness,” Propps said.
The Turkey Trot is for all ages and abilities.
“Whether you are a veteran 5K runner or someone who wants stroll and catch up with family, we look forward to seeing you on Thanksgiving Day,” Propps said.
Register at powellwellnesscenter.org.