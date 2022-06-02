Virginia Free Fishing Days this weekend

Virginians can fish without a license this weekend, June 3-5, for Free Fishing Days sponsored by the Dept. of Wildlife Resources.

Whether it's stripers on the coast, trout in the mountains, or anything in between, it is time to experience the fun of fishing in Virginia, according to the state agency.

DWR will be hosting events during Free Fishing Days weekend. Staff and volunteers will be on site with rods & reels, terminal tackle, and bait, ready to instruct people on how to fish. Events are free and no registration is required.

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, DWR will be at Burke Lake in Fairfax County, Dorey Park in Henrico County and at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, the stage agency will be on site at Festival del Rio Rappahannock at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg, with Defensores de la Cuenca.