 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Virginia Free Fishing Days this weekend

  • 0
Fishing

Free Fishing Days will happen this weekend in Virginia.

 VDGIF

Virginians can fish without a license this weekend, June 3-5, for Free Fishing Days sponsored by the Dept. of Wildlife Resources.

Whether it's stripers on the coast, trout in the mountains, or anything in between, it is time to experience the fun of fishing in Virginia, according to the state agency.

DWR will be hosting events during Free Fishing Days weekend. Staff and volunteers will be on site with rods & reels, terminal tackle, and bait, ready to instruct people on how to fish. Events are free and no registration is required.

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, DWR will be at Burke Lake in Fairfax County, Dorey Park in Henrico County and at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, the stage agency will be on site at Festival del Rio Rappahannock at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg, with Defensores de la Cuenca.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unplug these household appliances to reduce your electric bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert