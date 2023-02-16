Virginia State Park Adventure Series jump starts its sixth year in action this Saturday, offering more than two dozen bike races, marathons and triathlons through the end of 2023.

Participants will compete for prizes while visiting the various state park locations starting Feb. 18-19 with the Monster Cross at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield. This year’s series consists of four new races, more scoring points and more prizes, according to a Virginia State Parks release.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to expose park visitors to the world of competitive events. With generous sponsorship from Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power, several local events will benefit good causes in the parks and local communities, said organizer Steve Boyd.

“We encourage you to get outside and enjoy the various trails, bike paths and scenic waterways while winning great prizes along the way,” Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker said. “The Virginia State Parks locations offer such a variety of races that anyone, at any fitness level can participate.”

While the Culpeper Battlefield State Park remains on the horizon for next year, nearby state parks will participate in the series including the Frozen Foot Adventure Race on March 11 at Sky Meadows State Park in northern Fauquier and the Spring Bloom Adventure Race on April 29 at Lake Anna State Park.

The race schedule for the rest of 2023 includes:

March 18-19: Tour de Pocahontas at Pocahontas State Park

March 25: Dogwood Ultra Marathon at Twin Lakes State Park

April 15: James River Ultra Runs at James River State Park

April 23: Marl’s Revenge at York River State Park

May 6: Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon at Smith Mountain Lake State Park

May 7: Middle Mountain Momma at Douthat State Park

May 13: Seven Bends Adventure Race at Seven Bends State Park

May 20: Shenanduro at Shenandoah River State Park

May 21: Pocahontas Trail Running Fest at Pocahontas State Park

June 4: Taskinas Creek Half Marathon at York River State Park

June 17: Poca Go! at Pocahontas State Park

June 24: Night Train Half Marathon at High Bridge Trail State Park

July 16: Summer Sizzle at York River State Park

Aug. 6: Guts, Gravel, Glory at Pocahontas State Park

Aug. 19: John Blair Blur at York River State Park

Sept. 9: Odyssey Trail Running Rampage at Douthat State Park

Sept. 16: New River Trail Challenge at New River Trail State Park

Sept. 16: Shenandoah River Adventure Race at Shenandoah River State Park

Sept. 23: Powhatan 10th Anniversary 10-Miler at Powhatan State Park

Sept. 30: Crazy 8-Miler at York River State Park

Oct. 7: High Bridge 5k and half- marathon at High Bridge Trail State Park

TBD: High Bridge Trail Time Trial at High Bridge Trail State Park