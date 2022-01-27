Yowell Meadow Park gets less flood-prone pedestrian bridge

A brand-new, weathered-steel, pedestrian bridge was installed Thursday morning in the town of Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park. Placed near the skate park, the span will improve access and safety for visitors, while being able to withstand heavy rains.

It replaces the oft-flooded, low-water, concrete bridge across Mountain Run near the new bridge, a high-priority improvement in the park for several years.

The new bridge is 45 feet long and six feet wide, and was pre-engineered and fabricated by Contech Engineer Solutions of Alabama. The bridge is similar to others in Yowell Meadow and other town parks, Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy said.

Neff Crane was on site early Thursday to put the 2,500-pound bridge in place, along with its wooden decking, with assistance from public-works special projects coordinator Gary Wise and his crew.

The bridge cost $34,500. The project’s total cost is $89,000, included in the current fiscal year’s budget, Hoy said. The project includes concrete abutments, inspections, the crane and reinforced concrete approaches that public works will construct.

The new bridge is slated to open for public use this spring, Hoy said.

Town public works will also realign the walking trail so it matches the approach of the new bridge, located about 40 feet upstream from the low-water bridge. The old concrete structure will be demolished when the new bridge work is finished, Hoy said.

Demolishing the old bridge will help with flooding in the park as the low-water structure impeded water flow during flood events, the public services director said.

The new bridge is situated back from the stream embankment, which will also help minimize erosion at the site, Hoy said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.