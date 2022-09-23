 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yowell Meadow Park nature trail pedestrian bridge to close for resurfacing

Yowell Meadow sign

Yowell Meadow Park, along Blue Ridge Avenue, is a popular place for walking.

The nature trail pedestrian bridge at the back of Yowell Meadow Park in the Town of Culpeper will be closed for resurfacing starting Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30.

During this four-day period, pedestrians will not be able to use the bridge to walk or bike the full loop around the park.

A safety work zone will require the bridge be closed for the full duration of the project, according to a release on Friday from the Town of Culpeper.

Questions? Contact the Public Works Department at 540/825-0285.

