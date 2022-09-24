Yowell Meadow Park pedestrian bridge to shut for resurfacing

The nature-trail pedestrian bridge in the rear of Culpeper's Yowell Meadow Park will be closed for resurfacing starting Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30.

During this four-day period, pedestrians will not be able to use the bridge to walk or bike the loop around the park in the town of Culpeper.

A safety work zone will require the bridge to be closed for the duration of the project, the town said in a statement Friday.

Questions? Contact the town Public Works Department at 540-825-0285.