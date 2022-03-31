Reflections on 'The Birth of a Turkey Hunter'

The fresh scent of the early morning dew filled my nose. Birds of all kinds sang harmoniously in the darkness overhead. A sliver of glowing orange sunlight silhouetted the wiry branches of distant pine trees that grew on the horizon.

The pre-dawn sun had just begun to slowly burn away the darkness of last night.

“You set up in these bushes here,” PJ instructed in a hushed tone. “When he comes he’ll be in close, got your gun loaded?”

Quickly I thumbed back the hammer of the Stevens youth model .410 that my uncle loaned me.

“It’s loaded.”

I had just begun to assure him when I was interrupted by the no-so-far-off thunder of a gobbler.

“Shit, he’s on top of us,” PJ murmured as he sank to the ground, tossing his shotgun around his shoulder.

Tip-toeing backwards, I eased into a clump of freshly bloomed briar bushes and found refuge up against an old pine stump. All at once the dark woods around me erupted in the piercing gobbles of multiple turkeys.

Some were close, some far—and others coming from over the hills to compete this morning for their opportunity to procreate.

My heart pounded through my hoodie with anticipation and nervousness to remain concealed.

“Turkeys have the best eye in the woods. If you move, you’re busted,” were the words that rang in my head from Mike only hours before. Mike is a family friend as well as a legendary turkey hunter, not to mention all-around gun slinger.

When I had first set my mind to giving turkey hunting a real try earlier that spring, Mike Hackley was the first name on my list. Mike had shot more birds than he could count and had called in even more birds for other young hunters. And on this glorious morning, I was that hunter.

I heard Mike let rip a couple sharp hen clucks from the edge of the wood line to my left.

“Dubble, Dubble! Dubble!” is what it sounds like to hear the fired-up hollering of a male or tom, eastern wild turkey.

“Dubble, Dubble! Dubble!”

Sweat rolled down my temple and a freezing chill gripped my spine.

“This turkey is coming,” I said to myself, as I scanned the brightening shadows of the broom sage flat before me.

At any moment I expected to see the plumed-out and strutting figure of the elusive thunder chicken when all at once, the woods fell silent.

All the turkey vocalizations had ceased save for a few desperate clucks by Mike, which went unanswered. I waited impatiently against that stump for almost an hour, hearing nothing but song birds and the distant “who-cooks-for-you?” hoot of a barred owl.

Eventually Mike appeared from the bushes and motioned me over.

“It’s them damn coyotes,” Mike said with disgust as he spat a thick stream of tobacco juice. “When them birds shut up like that, they know a coyote is stalkin’ ‘em.”

”Hell, we can shoot him too,” interrupted PJ as he troughed from the briars.

By now, the woods were fully awake. Bumble bees, June bugs, horse flies and every other type of insect hummed lazily through the rapidly warming air.

Crickets and katydids joined the birds in what sounded liked God’s melody. Any normal person would have described the scene as peaceful or quiet.

But to the woodsmen’s trained ear, the forest this morning was as bustling as any city street corner. To witness the Virginian wilderness in her raw and undisturbed form was truly an incredible experience.

Freshly bloomed grasses, leaves and briar bushes bathed the land in lush greenery. The same land that once laid dormant during the winter had given way to spring. Life was in full swing and the breath of every living thing was palpable in the sweet smelling air.

After cresting the top of a large hill, the three of us came to a large clearing. By now, the sun was high in the sky and was beginning to bathe the waking earth in its warm sunlight.

“I think we ought to ease down this ridge line and hunt that creek bottom, lots of turkey sign in them bottoms,” PJ advised as he mopped sweat beads from his forehead.

“Fine by..” was all I had managed to say when the thunderous gobble of another turkey rang out from somewhere down the creek bottom.

We immediately snapped to action and began cat footing single file down an old four wheeler trail off to the left of the clearing in which we had stood. With PJ taking the lead and Mike in the rear we eased closer down the trail to where we last heard the turkey.

Like a pride of lions, we crept through the emerging underbrush, careful to not step on any dry leaves or sticks.

“Dubble!, Dubble!, Dubble!” the turkey exclaimed.

“Let’s hold here and get a fix on him,” whispered Mike.

Painstakingly, each man nestled himself into a spot on the briar-covered forest floor. Again the turkey bellowed his deep and throaty challenge to any opponent within earshot.

“He’s fired up,” I whispered to Mike.

“Wait till he hears this,” Mike responded as he inserted his diaphragm call between tobacco stained lips.

As if he was a turkey himself, Mike began serenading the bird with a series of sharp clucks and purrs.

“Purrr…merp…merp…merp...Dubble! Dubble! Dubble!”

Mike and the tom engaged in a secret dialog for almost five minutes, with each purr and cluck Mike sent, the tom would move in closer and fire back an even deeper and more eager string of thunderous gobbles.

My heart threatened to beat out of my chest, the hard earth cramped the muscles in my legs and sweat cascaded from my face yet I dared not move.

The tom was so close I could feel every note of his shrill gobble within my eardrums. Mike slowly motioned to PJ by clamping and opening his hand in the motion of someone talking. At once PJ understood and also began scratching out soft hen clucks on his pot and peg call.

Mike was trying to convince this weary gobbler that two hens laid in wait for him rather than just one. Mike and PJ would call, the turkey would respond and then the woods would fall silent.

This cycle repeated itself for about 20 minutes until we no longer heard the gobbler respond. My hopes of seeing let alone shooting my first long beard began to fade.

We waited in eerie silence for something to happen. Just as my mind had begun give up the hunt, the tom gobbled! Only this time he was no longer ahead of us on the old four wheeler path, he had gone silent and circled in behind us!

“This is a smart ‘ol bird,” Mike grunted as he slowly sat up from his position in the pine needles. “PJ you stay here, Peyton you follow me further down this path, we are going to kill this bird.”

Renewed by his sense of confidence I grasped my shotgun and tip-toed down the trail behind Mike. Half-bent in an awkward crouch, we eased a couple yards further down and to the opposite side of the path.

Here the path widened into a wooded creek bottom. Young locust trees studded the landscape and bright green shrubs filled in patches between their dark trunks.

From this position, we could see much further into the dense woods. With our backs against two nearby oak stumps Mike and I set up and observed the last area from which we heard the tom let loose a gobble.

“Get the gun up and ready because by the time you see him, it will be too late,” Mike said in a voice barely below a whisper.

At once, I slowly rested the cammo-patterned forearm of the shot gun on my left knee and nestled the butt against my shoulder. Mike and I sat in silence as we scanned the creek bottom before us for movement. At once I caught the flicker of something black in the bushes just ahead of me.

“Oh, shit Mike there he is!” I breathed in a soft murmur.

And there he was. The turkey was absolutely massive. His iridescent plumage shone brilliantly in sunlight that filtered down through the canopy above.

The bird’s chest was huge and it seemed like he was making an extra effort to puff it out for all to envy. Long bright red legs carefully navigated the forest floor while his large deep black eyes scanned every which way for the potential of an unseen danger.

He was not strutting but casually making his way back across the open creek bottom to our side of the trail.

“That’s a big-ass bird,” Mike uttered without moving a muscle. That comment only served to quicken my heartbeat and draw sweat from every inch of my body.

Just as quickly as he’d arrived, the turkey disappeared into the underbrush. Anxiety gripped my body as my eyes desperately searched the woods for the tom.

Had I missed my chance? Did I wait too long? Was the turkey gone?

All these questions raced through my mind as I tensely gripped the shotgun.

“What’s the play, coach?” I murmured to Mike in a desperate attempt to find some sort of answer to calm my nerves.

But before Mike could respond the tom reappeared! This time he was on our side of the pathway again, down the creek about 20 yards away from us.

“Shoot him now!” Mike urged in hushed tone.

Without thinking I took action. I eased forward still in the crouch and took aim with my shotgun, a shrub obscured my view to the bird. Taking the gun in one hand I pushed the branches of the bush away with my upper arm and sighted down the long slider barrel of the gun.

Suspecting movement, the turkey stopped right before he stepped into the woods. I held the bead at the end of my barrel at the base of his neck and thumbed back the hammer. Smoothly letting out my breath I squeezed the trigger and the gun bucked and roared in my hand.

My aim was true and the shot instantly broke the tom’s neck, his lifeless body immediately hit the ground and fought off the impending darkness of his own death. His large wings beat the ground in a futile attempt to escape whatever had crept up on him.

A feeling of overwhelming pride washed over my aching body as Mike and PJ both sprang up from their hiding spots and shouted in triumph at my conquest of the cagey and elusive beast.

“That’s how it’s done boys!” crowed Mike as he slapped me on the back.

I could feel the pride in his eyes as he grinned at me. It wasn’t just the pride of the successful hunt, a great stalk or the perseverance, but the pride of a woodsman.

The pride of a woodsman who knew that his love for the art of turkey hunting would live. It would live to be passed down onto another generation of young outdoorsmen like me.

Peyton Foreman, 24, lives in Rapidan and is a personal trainer at Planet Fitness. He wrote this story earlier this year after his first time turkey hunting with his uncle and Culpeper outdoorsman Mike Hackley.