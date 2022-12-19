Rocky Run Elementary principal transforms into Ricky the Elf

The Rocky Run Elementary School student was excited to tell visitors to the school that he found Ricky the Elf that morning.

“He was camping!” the student exclaimed, before running off to tell someone else.

On Friday morning during drop-off, Ricky—also known as Nick Roman, school principal—was sitting in a lawn chair next to a cardboard fire in front of the Fredericksburg school, pretending to roast marshmallows on a stick, with other s’mores fixings on a table beside him.

On Thursday, as rain pelted down, the red-clad elf was playing a baritone horn under a tent, and on Wednesday, he was perched motionless on top of the marquee in front of the school, which read, “Happy Holidays! I’m back!”

This is the second year that Roman has transformed into Ricky the Elf, a life-size Elf on the Shelf — for the five days leading up to winter break.

Each morning, students arrive at school to find Ricky — who is the cousin of the school’s mascot, Rocky the Bulldog — in a different position doing a different activity.

“I have a notebook with like three to four years’ worth of ideas for activities,” Roman said.

Roman, who’s been principal of Rocky Run for 10 years, débuted Ricky the Elf last year.

“The pandemic was very trying,” he said. “Those years brought a lot of stress. This is something I wanted to do to introduce some joy and curiosity.”

Last year, Ricky spent the five days leading up to the winter break reading a book in front of the marquee, raking leaves, fishing out of a kiddie pool, sledding down a hill and playing guitar on the roof.

The elf was such a hit that he came back this year, Roman said.

Ricky filmed a Snapchat video this year letting the school community know to look for him every morning.

“There’s been nothing but a positive response,” Roman said. “I think the parents enjoy it as much as the kids do.”

Coming up with ways to engage the community is one of the most important parts of his job, Roman said.

“When you see school as a positive and joyful place, you are more likely to engage,” he said. “Community engagement is the key to everything.”

Roman said he doesn’t know of any other school principals “within a 50-mile radius” who turn into life-size elves during the holidays.

“I’m just hoping people don’t think I’m weird!” he said. “But I know that all our colleagues work hard to motivate and bring life to our schools.”