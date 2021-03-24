Shenandoah National Park announces spring opening dates

Like flower blossoms, facilities around Shenandoah National Park are starting to open with the arrival of spring.

And camping will soon be in full swing, especially as folks clamor to get outdoors.

The park’s two visitor centers are now open, with rangers providing information at outdoor contact stations, Shenandoah said in a statement Wednesday. Stores inside the national park’s visitor centers are open, with limited capacity.

Dickey Ridge Visitor Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Tuesdays and closed Wednesdays and Thursdays. There are no indoor exhibits or films at this time.

Byrd Visitor Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but also with no indoor exhibits or films.

Lewis Mountain Campground opens Thursday, March 25, and Big Meadows Campground on Friday, March 26.

Opening on May 5 are the campgrounds at Mathews Arm, Loft Mountain and Dundo Group.

Lewis Mountain Picnic Grounds opens this week, on Thursday, while at Big Meadows the picnic area opens on Friday, March 26. Open year-round are picnic grounds at Dickey Ridge, Elkwallow, Pinnacles, South River and Dundo.