Smooth coneflower making a comeback

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently re-classified the smooth coneflower, a droopy, purplish plant, from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

The Service is finalizing a rule for protections and greater flexibility for management actions that will benefit the plant, according to a release earlier this month from the agency.

The proposal represents a significant recovery milestone for the plant following years of environmental partnerships across its range in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Endangered species means it is currently in danger of extinction. Down-listing the plant speaks to the power of conservation partnerships between federal, state and private stakeholders under the ESA.

“Our partners have done an amazing job at reducing threats to this plant which is helping pave the way to its recovery,” said Leopoldo Miranda-Castro, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director. “We now need to ensure management for all protected, resilient populations of smooth coneflower continue into the future.”

When the agency listed the plant as an endangered species in 1992, 39 populations had disappeared, and the 21 remaining populations were vulnerable and unstable.

Since then, more populations have been discovered and conservation projects have been implemented with documented success, the release stated.

The Service has also funded research leading to increased knowledge about coneflower genetics, pollination ecology, and creation of seed banks.

Today, 44 distinct populations of smooth coneflower exist in Virginia (15), North Carolina (6), South Carolina (12) and Georgia (11). Of these, 16 are considered healthy and occur within protected national forests and nature preserves where threats from habitat modification have been reduced.

When the coneflower was listed, the primary threats to it were fire suppression, development, invasive species and highway right-of-way maintenance activities such as pesticide application and mowing, according to the release.

Some threats still remain, including habitat loss, degradation, fragmentation and the effects of climate change, such as drought, which can be especially detrimental during the growing season.

The U.S. Forest Service manages smooth coneflower habitat within Chattahoochee National Forest, Sumter National Forest, George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, as well as at the Savannah River Site.

Since its listing, the U.S. Forest Service has designated Special Management Areas for each of their populations, thereby limiting access to the plants.