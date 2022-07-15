Spark summer camp's second year in Culpeper lights way for youth

Organizers of Spark summer camp, a youth enrichment program started during the pandemic, continue to carry the light for social, academic, and emotional support for local students.

The first week of the second year of camp, for rising 1st- to 9th-graders, wrapped up last week at the Culpeper Technical Education Center.

The camp will continue Tuesday and Thursday evenings of this week, culminating with a family night on July 21.

The fun, hands-on summer camp exists to provide a safe and engaging space for all kids in the community in an increasingly chaotic world, said co-coordinator David Shang, a science teacher at Floyd T. Binns Middle School.

Spark Camp helps children stay involved academically and prevent the "summer slide" while giving them a chance to socialize with other kids, Shang said.

Spark is an extension of PACT, People And Community Together, a free tutoring program.

The camp works closely with families to provide support for campers. Educators from Farmington Elementary, Eastern View High, Epiphany Catholic School and Floyd T. Binns are teaching and leading groups.

CTEC was chosen to host this year’s camp to inspire students toward various academic and trade pathways, Shang said.

Scholarships are available for the $25-per-week camp which provides dinner, academically focused projects, social-time, and group games. Weekly attractions include bouncy houses, water games, speakers, and more.

Culpeper Baptist Church and local donations fund the camp. See sparkculpeper.org, on Instagram and spark_culpeper on Facebook.