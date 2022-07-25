Splish-splash: Culpeper Police cool off with kids in Rockwater Park

Trying to keep cool at the splash pad, local families enjoyed some water play over the weekend with a couple of fun-loving cops.

The officers may have even revived the ice bucket challenge.

“Definitely a perk of our job is getting to have fun with our community!” posted Culpeper Police on Sunday afternoon.

The post referred to Master Police Officer C. Campbell and Officer D. Danks and ensuing fun in Rockwater Park during the July heat wave.

“They were given a credit card, and told to go get some items to help combat the summer heat,” the post stated. “They chose an entertaining option and even got some extra helping hands involved.”

Danks and Campbell showed up Sunday at the splash bad with a couple of buckets and some big water guns. The uniformed duo sat on the splash pad while the young people had fun drenching them.

This was followed by a water gun battle royale, lots of smiles and laughing, splish-splashing, and posing for photos. Everyone got cooled off as community policing took center stage.

A cold front accompanying a storm system Monday was slated to bring down temperatures for the rest of the week.