State Police: Armed Shenandoah man dies at his home in officer-involved shooting

The Culpeper Field Office of Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the officer-involved fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at his house in Shenandoah County, Sgt. Brent Coffey says.

At about 10:07 p.m. Monday, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1,100 block of Copp Road, south of Strasburg, for a report of a male outside of a neighbor’s residence shining lights into their home and knocking on the door, according to a video news release July 26 by Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter.

The neighbor reported hearing gunshots and police heard gunshots upon arrival, the sheriff said. The man was found at his house on the block.

“After several attempts were made to negotiate a peaceful resolution, the male exited the residence, produced a firearm, and was shot by law enforcement,” Carter said in the video.

The man was identified as Sean Christopher McCormick.

Lifesaving measures were immediately conducted on scene and McCormick was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Assisting at the scene were the Strasburg and New Market police departments and Virginia State Police.

The Shenandoah County deputy involved in the fatal shooting was placed on paid administrative leave, Carter said.

Coffey, in a news release Wednesday, said Shenandoah County authorities responded to the residence for a report of a suicidal subject.

When officers arrived at the home, McCormick was in an agitated state, Coffey said. Officers established a perimeter and began negotiations in an attempt to de-escalate.

McCormick fired a gun multiple times while inside his home, then exited armed with a gun, he said. Officers fired their weapons and struck him, Coffey said.

McCormick's remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.

No officers or other persons were injured during the incident.

The investigation is continuing, Coffey said.