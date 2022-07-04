State Police seek to ID man in his 20s, possibly Honduran, killed Sunday on I-66

Virginia State Police is seeking help from the public in identifying a man, possibly from Honduras, who died Sunday in a fatal pedestrian crash on I-66 in Warren County.

The crash occurred at 3 a.m. on July 3, near the 14 mile marker on the interstate, approximately a mile east of Exit 13 for Route 79/Linden/Front Royal.

An adult male pedestrian had been struck in the eastbound travel lane, according to a release Sunday from state police spokeswoman Corrine Geller.

The striking vehicle immediately pulled over and remained at the scene, she said, and another vehicle was already on the shoulder with two Hispanic males standing outside of it.

When the other driver from the striking vehicle approached the men, they got into their vehicle, a four-door sedan, and drove off.

The male pedestrian died at the scene. It is possible that the pedestrian had been in the sedan prior to being struck, Geller said.

The deceased is a Hispanic male believed to be in his mid-20s and possibly Honduran, based on information found on his person at the scene, Geller said.

The man was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for positive identification, examination and autopsy.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information related to this incident and/or the deceased male is encouraged to call Virginia State Police by contacting #77, 540/829-7766 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.