State restriction lifted, Culpeper opens splash pad as warm weather arrives
State restriction lifted, Culpeper opens splash pad as warm weather arrives

Just in time for warmer weather, the town of Culpeper turned on the water on Tuesday at the splash pad in Rockwater Park.

 TOWN OF CULPEPER

At long last, and just in time for 80-degree weather, the town of Culpeper on Tuesday opened its popular splash pad attraction in Rockwater Park.

Closed all of 2020 due to COVID-19, the governor's latest executive order, No. 72, allowed the splash park to open back up in time for cooling off, according to Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively. The order lifted the prohibition on splash pads - public hot tubs and saunas are also now permitted.

"With the warmer weather forecast for this week this was an ideal time to turn on the splash pad," he said. "At noon today the splash pad as well as the new playground were getting a lot of use by happy children."

The splash pad will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, according to the town.

Other pandemic-era restrictions eased with the latest executive order allows up to 30 percent audience capacity for school theatrical and musical performances and decreases from 10 feet to 6 feet distancing guidelines for entertainment and public amusement venues, swimming pool seating, graduations, and recreational sporting events. Karaoke is also no longer prohibited.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

