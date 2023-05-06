The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors approved a two-cent increase in their real estate tax rate for Fiscal Year 2024, setting it at 46 cents for every $100 of assessed value.

Though a reduction from the current rate of 55 cents, the adopted tax rate comes on the heels of rising property assessments, with the average home value increasing 27%.

Also on Tuesday, the board was split on its vote to advertise a public hearing to set a new business personal property tax category and a lower rate for data center developments in the pipeline, including one up for review in the McDevitt Drive technology zone.

Due to increased property values, the equalized real estate tax rate — meaning the rate which would bring in the same revenue as the prior year — was 44 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood wanted to set the rate at 45 cents, saying the difference could be made up by the county’s new meals tax, for which first year revenue projections remain undetermined.

He was optimistic about the meals tax and that the county has a long track record of being fiscally responsible. Underwood referenced the new data center tax category, an item later on the agenda, in stating the county was proposing decreasing taxes there while raising real estate taxes on constituents.

Several supervisors lauded the eight companies comprising the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association in discussing the real estate tax rate.

Vice Chairman Paul Bates, of Catalpa District, commented that without the organized volunteer system the county wouldn’t have such a low tax rate. He said he had a great sense of gratitude for the volunteers.

Bates said the county faces many capital needs with more new houses being built and demand on resources increasing.

Stevensburg District Supervisor Susan Gugino agreed, noting public schools that need to be replaced or renovated.

She said, “46 cents puts us better prepared for what’s coming up in the future and will down pay debt if (we) have to build a new middle school.”

Building a new middle school is estimated to cost $60–$80 million.

The rate is fiscally responsible in looking ahead, Gugino said, adding she was already banking on the meals tax making up for it.

Board Chairman Gary Deal agreed there was no better place to put tax dollars than with the volunteer fire and rescue association, saying the volunteers help keep the county’s taxes low.

Underwood’s initial motion for the 45-cent rate failed 5–2 with he and East Fairfax District Supervisor Kathy Campbell supporting the lower rate. A second motion for 46 cents passed 5–2, with Underwood and Campbell voting no.

Supervisor Dave Durr acknowledged major capital projects down the road and said he wasn’t sure what the county would receive from the restaurant tax.

“We should have a budget this year at 46 cents, don’t like to raise taxes, but it’s fiscally responsible to do this now,” he said. “In a small way, 2-cents is a small tax increase,” Durr said.

Tax break for data center equipment?

Later, the board was lukewarm on a proposal to create a new business personal property tax category, with a lower rate, for computer equipment and peripherals used in a data center.

Economic Development Director Brian Rothamel told the board the state allows for the separate tax category and that there was a lot of data center activity in the county. He said other localities have a lower rate for business personal property taxes than Culpeper’s rate of $3.50 per $100 of assessed value.

Data center projects coming to the area are valued at $350 million, Rothamel said, including $150 million in equipment. Multiple properties in the county have had bidding wars for data center projects, he added, even with the current tax rate.

Culpeper County remains within Northern Virginia, Rothamel said, calling it an advantage.

“It matters in the industry,” he said. “It’s important to be in that nucleus, it’s a major selling point, it’s the reason we get all the calls (for data centers).”

Rothamel added he understands the board’s vision to preserve the rural land while encouraging economic growth in places like technology zones.

“We want to evolve, but not change,” he said.

A county report stated that “many communities are taxing business personal property in data centers as a separate tax classification. At the current rate of $3.50, Culpeper County’s rate is substantially higher than many localities for that particular use.”

Deal said he was being lobbied by data center representatives, and had been involved in several meetings looking at other jurisdictions and comparing them to Culpeper.

“The other jurisdictions are selling themselves out,” he said.

Deal said reducing the business personal property tax rate quite a bit for data center developments has become normal economic development protocol. He said it’s also normal for intermediaries to come to board members and negotiate the new tax category under consideration.

Maybe in the future the county could consider a small reduction in the tax in good faith, Deal went on, “To show we are open for business.”

“But what the users need to understand: there is limited supply of land in Culpeper because this board has mandated going forward we don’t want any more data centers in rural areas,” he said. “Our supply makes us much more marketable—in the middle of everything.” The board chairman pointed would-be developers to the tech zones on McDevitt Drive and Lovers Lane.

“That’s it, and that’s what this board wants — five data centers or less, with Amazon, campus style, just outside the blast zone,” Deal said.

Durr stated there’s already been sufficient data center interest with the current tax rate.

“I don’t see a need to change the rate or to create a new classification,” he stated.

Jefferson District Supervisor Brad Rosenberger was on the same page, saying the only reason the county would create a new tax category would be to lower the rate for data centers.

“We offer something a whole lot of people don’t offer, that’s why we’re being looked at,” he said.

Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell told the board that based on what’s happening in other localities, lowering the business personal property tax rate has not proved successful in attracting a data center.

Underwood stated data centers are significant net positive in terms of tax revenue for the county. He made a motion to hold a public hearing to set up the separate classification at the $3.50 current rate. The motion passed 4–3 with Gugino, Rosenberger and Durr voting no.

In a related story, the County Planning Commission on May 10 will consider a request to rezone 34.4 acres along McDevitt Drive at Chandler Street from Agricultural-1 to Light Industry, for construction of a data center campus in the technology zone. Preliminary plans show up to nine buildings in addition to a electric substation on 6.5 acres at the corner of the property.

The applicant is requesting an increase in the maximum building height to 70 feet, plus an additional 15 feet for accessory structures on the roof. A preliminary proffer would have the developer give .23 cents per every gross square foot of the project to fire & rescue in Culpeper.