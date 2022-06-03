Brandy Station landowner proposes three data centers on his tech-zone property

A Brandy Station landowner is prepping a piece of his property—in a county-designated technology zone—to market as a large data-center campus.

David Martin, president of Attotek Inc., a government contractor in software development, has submitted an application to rezone 88 acres off Brandy Road to light industrial for the speculative project. Fifty acres of the site is now zoned for commercial services and 38 acres are zoned as a rural area.

The land lies within Culpeper County's Brandy Station Technology Zone just south of the village, across from Rice Tire.

Developments proposed in the tech zones are eligible for an 80 percent rebate on all county taxes for five years after they are built. A first-year grant waives owners' costs for site-plan and building-plan fees.

The Planning Commission will conduct an initial review of Martin's proposal during its meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

Martin’s April application includes plans for up to three, single-story, 45-foot-tall data centers covering nearly a million square feet, an electrical substation and 100 parking spaces.

The campus would occupy the eastern part of his property, bounded by the railroad and Hoffman Lane, where Attotek Inc. is located. The data centers would be accessed at two entries along Bel Pre Road.

Shiloh Baptist Church, a historic Black sanctuary recently rebuilt after a fire, would be a close neighbor.

Martin’s entire 350-acre tract is now used for low-intensity agriculture and is open space. A tributary of Jonas Run bisects the property, which includes a residence and Martin’s business.

Attotek Inc. would remain on the site as the data centers are built around it, Martin said in a phone interview Friday.

The project is similar in size to the Amazon data centers approved in April by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors in its controversial rezoning of 243 acres of farmland at an equestrian center on State Route 3 in Stevensburg.

Opponents of the Amazon project, who have since sued the county over it, urged that data-center developments be located in the county's designated technology zones, as Martin proposes.

Martin started working more than a year ago to prepare his land to market for data centers.

“What we see with Loudoun and Prince William, most if not all of the data-center developers have a customer in place, and are building to suit a particular customer,” he said in the interview.

“Time is of the essence” to get projects in place, Martin said. Preparing sites in advance, by going through engineering, infrastructure and rezoning processes, can provide a fixed timeline with no risk to data-center customers, Martin said.

A developer eyeing Culpeper for their project will look to see how far along in the approval process it is, he said. When issues like wetlands and topography are already resolved, sites are more likely to attract a data center, Martin said.

“If you can achieve many of these things, they will look with more earnest,” he said. “If you can prepare the property as much as possible, you will have more interest.”

The approximate 100 acres of the site he aims to prepare for data centers is quite common for its size and desirability, Martin said.

The area is served by Dominion and Rappahannock Electric, the property owner said, when asked whether there's adequate power at the site for high-demand data centers.

He said those details would be worked out during the site-plan phase.

The Culpeper County planning staff's analysis of Martin's application states the Comprehensive Plan's future land-use map envisions the parcel as commercial, rural and open space. Staff noted the property sits across from several homes; the applicant has proposed a four-foot-tall landscaped berm along Bel Pre Road.

The Comprehensive Plan's goal to protect environmentally sensitive areas from development is “largely accomplished” by the application, staff stated, noting the property's significant wetlands, including a pond. This area would not be part of the adjacent data-center complex, per the application.

Staff noted questions about water use at the data-center site. The applicant proposes use of private wells and septic to serve the project.

Data centers are primarily air-cooled using electric HVAC units, the staff report noted, and not with large amounts of water, as others have suggested.

The proposal is “a very large data center complex” that would have significant impacts on Bel Pre and Stevensburg roads, staff noted. The impacts may be significant to the immediate area from an aesthetic standpoint, staff said.

It will also have a significant, positive economic impact for the county, creating jobs and tax revenue, staff said.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources does not list any historical sites on the property, according to the applicant.

According to county staff, the proposed data-center site is part of the federal Brandy Station battlefield study area, and is close to the site of Virginia's recently approved Culpeper Battlefields State Park.

A Washington, D.C.-area commercial broker lists Martin's land as an "opportunity zone" and a 338-acre-plus data center site, noting its proximity to the recently upgraded electrical transmission line that will feed Amazon's Stevensburg development.

The broker's listing markets the Martin property for up to 10 more data centers covering more than 4 million square feet at potential buildout.

Culpeper County resident Andrew Gutowski, a commercial project manager in the Washington area, said Martin’s proposal runs counter to Amazon's claim that the county's tech zones were unsuitable for its data-center project.

Gutowski said the Brandy Station plan disproves Culpeper Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal's assertion that the county had to approve Amazon’s Stevensburg development because no other data-center projects would come along in the county for years.

The Brandy Station data centers would occupy 946,700 square feet, more than two times the Stevensburg data centers’ 427,200 square feet, he noted Friday.

“This means that the Amazon project could have easily been relocated to the Brandy Station site, if only the Board of Supervisors had held firm and told Amazon to go there,” Gutowksi said.

An architect, Gutowski is well-versed in real-estate development, design and construction in the United States and abroad.

Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.

