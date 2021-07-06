Comcast Gigabit internet now in Culpeper

Comcast is now offering Gigabit internet to businesses and homes around Culpeper County.

In a recent release, the company said it now offers the fastest WiFi internet speeds across Virginia – faster than a Gig, or 1,000 megabits per second.

In Culpeper, the new service is available in all areas of the county served by Comcast including Amissville, Boston, Brandy Station, Griffinsburg, Jeffersonton, Reva and Rixeyville, according to a company spokeswoman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Xfinity Gigabit service is delivered using Comcast's existing network architecture and connections already in most customer homes.

“I am happy to see that Comcast is making this investment in our area,” said County Administrator John Egertson in the release. “Having reliable broadband and faster internet speeds is crucial, especially as many people are still working and schooling from home.”

Since 2017, Comcast has spent more than $15 billion to strengthen and expand its network including building more than 39,000 new miles of fiber. The company said it is one of the first internet providers nationwide to lay the groundwork for Gigabit speeds over a wireless connection.