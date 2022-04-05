Culpeper County broadband project still in contract negotiations

More than 18 months after entering into a preliminary contract with Leesburg-based All Points Broadband for construction of a $30.5 million fiber-to-home project across Culpeper County, a final agreement is nearing completion.

Once that agreement is finalized in May or June, the 18-month deployment of high-speed internet in unserved areas will finally launch.

The Board of Supervisors got an update Tuesday from grant administrator Laura Loveday following December’s $8.6 million state award for the project that will extend broadband to nearly 4,300 residences—around 2,400 of which are low- to moderate-income.

The network will include around 536 miles of distribution fiber, of which approximately 100 miles consist of routes within Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s fiber utility network.

Approximately 378 miles will be built by All Points and approximately 58 miles will be built by Dominion Power.

All Points will fund $12.4 million of the project cost, and Culpeper County, $6.6 million, using already awarded federal pandemic relief funds.

The project will also extend broadband to Culpeper Regional Airport, Central Virginia Horse Rescue, Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Cedar Mountain Youth, George Washington Carver Ag Research Center, Salvation Army Camp Happyland, Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department and Childhelp.

Culpeper County leaders and All Points Broadband met with state officials in January following the VATI grant award for a pre-contract negotiation meeting, Loveday told the board Tuesday. The state gave the county and the broadband company 90 days to complete a number of tasks before awarding the funds, including approving a contract for the work.

“This board was a million steps ahead of the game because you already had a contract with All Points,” County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis said.

She said she continues to work with All Points President Jimmy Carr on finalizing said contract. A sticking point concerns payment, Alexis said. The company wants payment from the county for the phased project within 10 days of submitting invoices, the attorney said.

Alexis said the county would remit payment to All Points “as soon as we get that thumbs-up” from the state, “as fast as we can,” regarding incremental grant payments. The county and All Points continue to finalize these payment protection issues, she said.

The state deadline to finalize the contract is April 25, according to Loveday.

All Points had so many awards in the most recent round of VATI grants it put Culpeper County at the bottom for meeting with the state about contract negotiations, she said.

Loveday said they are hoping the 18-month construction timeline will start with board approval of the contract in May and not June.

Of the $2 billion awarded in December for broadband projects across the state, All Points is involved with eight, receiving more than $214 million. This includes the largest VATI award of more than $95 million that will bring broadband to eight counties in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, including unserved areas in Fauquier and Rappahannock.

Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal said Tuesday it was amazing what the county had done toward improving connectivity for its citizens and businesses.

“We are out ahead of most rural jurisdictions on broadband,” he said, noting Orange County was “a little bit ahead.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.