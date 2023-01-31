Febuary is Career & Technical Education Month in Culpeper schools, nationwide

February is Career & Technical Education Month in Culpeper County Public Schools and across America.

CTE Month is a public awareness campaign celebrating the value of technical education and achievements of programs teaching practical work skills around the U.S. In Culpeper County, an entire public high school dedicated to career and technical education opened for the 2021-22 academic year.

CCPS CTE programs will highlight and celebrate its programs in February, according to a release from division spokesperson Laura Hoover.

National FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) Week will be Feb. 13-17 and National FFA (Future Farmers of America) Week Feb. 19-26 at both high schools. The Marine Corps JROTC will take a trip to the Marine Corps Museum and ESquared classes will visit the PATH Foundation.

At Culpeper County High, “Devils Depot” school store will have giveaways, and Eastern View High School will host a ribbon cutting celebration for the opening of its school store, “Storm Seller.” Such school-based enterprises are a key component of career and technical education, Hoover said.

EVHS FFA will host a Valentine’s bouquet flower-arranging class 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at CTEC. The Blaze Kitchen at CTEC will host a Valentine’s cooking class 5-9 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the school.

On the menu will be: plated caprese salad, crab (or sausage) stuffed shrimp, heart-shaped risotto with fresh asparagus, red velvet cupcake garnished with a chocolate-covered strawberry and red rose lemonade. Reserve a space for either at 540/423-6504. Donations appreciated.

Winona Pritts, business development coordinator with the Culpeper County Dept. of Economic Development, is helping to promote CTE Month. She worked with CPPS CTE Director Randi Richards-Lutz on a recent news release to get the word out about all the local opportunities.

There’s a clear link between career and technical education for young people and a community’s economic growth. Available for students as early as secondary school, Culpeper’s CTE classes continue to grow and evolve based on student interest, according to the release from Pritts.

During its January meeting, the Culpeper County School Board approved the resolution recognizing CTE Month, in part, stating, “Career and Technical Education provides youth with a pathway to postsecondary education and workplace readiness and is the foundation of a strong, well-educated work force which fosters productivity in business and industry.”

Agriculture, Virginia’s largest industry, continues to be one of the most in demand programs locally, the release stated. CCPS offers 10 related courses for high school students as well as greenhouses and an agri-science technology course is offered to sixth, seventh, and eighth graders. Many students participating in these classes attend Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, leading schools in agricultural science degree programs.

Culpeper Technical Education Center offers 13 hands-on programs in a state-of-the-art facility powered by solar. Classrooms were built for collaboration, with tactile instruction and authentic workplace experiences.

A passionate staff and partnerships with Culpeper businesses and Germanna Community College make the programs offered at CTEC unlike anything available elsewhere, the release from economic development dept. stated. Local companies engage students through classroom visits, field trips, internships, and apprenticeships.

Working with the public is an important skill CTE students have learned through school-based enterprises, like in the school stores. Culinary, automotive, and cosmetology enterprises allow students to work with the public by booking clients, practicing customer service skills, and keeping track of inventory, the release stated.

“These soft skills not only assist in students’ employability, but future job performance and professionalism,” according to the release.

Follow CTE Month events on Twitter on @CTE4CCPS and #28DaysofCTE.