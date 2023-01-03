Fiber to home activation pushed to late summer for rural Culpeper

Sadly, there was no broadband for the holidays in rural Culpeper County.

It might be summer before the 21st Century starts to arrive at more than 4,000 addresses unserved by high-speed and have long waited for the service.

That’s the latest from All Points Broadband, the company in charge of building Culpeper’s fiber network. The Leesburg-based firm explained the latest delay in the project, saying it’s connected to ongoing inspection, repair and retrofitting of thousands of utility poles around the service area with partners, Dominion Power and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

The large undertaking has delayed start of broadband deployment, according to an update Tuesday at the first meeting of 2023 for the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. Tom Innes, part of the management team at All Points, described the job as “a Herculean effort.”

“The order of magnitude of poles they are attaching to is much greater than we are used to,” he said, noting more poles in rural Culpeper are being inspected in one month than what is typically done in an entire year.

“We work along with the electric utilities.”

Pressed by Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood for a start date for fiber construction to the first group of several hundred homes in Culpeper, Innes said, “Probably not until the middle of the year.”

Responded Underwood, “July, August?” and Innes said, “Could be,” saying they would know exact activation dates 90 days in advance, when residents will be notified.

The 536-mile project, in funding partnership with the county, Virginia and the federal government is scheduled for full completion by February of 2024, Innes told the board. Last summer, officials said the utility pole work was slated to take three months, completed by November, with the first homes getting fiber in December. That timeline came and went.

The grant application APB submitted to the state for substantial funding for the project also listed network construction starting in the third quarter of 2022. Overall, the project has been in the works for more than two years now.

All Points is working on various other fiber-to-home projects statewide, using an infusion of government funds awarded during and post pandemic.

“Are you going to be back here this time next year saying we are going to be six, nine months out before another end date?” asked Chairman Gary Deal.

He was reappointed unanimously by his colleagues at the organizational meeting to lead the board for another year. Paul Bates, of Catalpa, was named vice chairman, replacing Brad Rosenberger.

“There’s a good a multitude of citizens out there feel like this is lagging and I am feeling like it’s lagging, too,” Deal said.

Innes attributed part of the delay to a change in November in design firms.

“We noticed some issues with them and their quality, they’ve been replaced,” he said.

The new firms, including Timmons Group, will focus on completing more miles of “make-ready” engineering and construction so that the utility poles are ready to hold the fiber cable when installation crews arrive, according to Innes.

Once that happens, the fiber will be installed quicker, to more homes and over a condensed time period, he said. An estimated 1,400 addresses have pre-registered for the service already, Innes told the board.

Income eligible households can qualify for $30 off per month through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, he said, noting a link at allpointsbroadband.com to sign up. For the first year, All Points will waive all drop fees, no matter the distance, to connect to homes, Innes said.

Communities within the project area include Reva, Novum, Boston, Korea, Alanthus, Brandy Station, Lignum, Richardsville and others. At completion, the network will include two upstream connection points to All Points’ network core in the data center cluster in Ashburn and an independent connection to its redundant network core in the Cermak data center in Chicago, Illinois.

All Points will notify groups of about 200-400 homes at a time of their activation date in Culpeper. Before the first area is lit, All Points will coordinate a groundbreaking event with the county, DHCD and the utilities.

All Points is developing a GIS-based service for public sector partners, like Culpeper, to improve data sharing and communications, the company said. The goal is to give county staff the ability to view All Points-Culpeper broadband activities on a map, including where construction is occurring and which Fiber Service Areas have been released to sales.

As the site work continues in the APB project area, a major internet provider previously not serving some of the rural areas has started to extend its network, creating competition. This is common, said Innes, and a good thing, remarked Supervisor Paul Bates.

Included in the project area are Culpeper Regional Airport, Central Virginia Horse Rescue, Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Cedar Mountain Youth 4H, George Washington Carver Agricultural Research Center, Salvation Army Camp Happyland, Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department and Childhelp USA.