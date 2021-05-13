Homes, businesses can sign up early for fiber-to-home coming to Culpeper County

Allpointsbroadband.com/culpeper is accepting pre-registration of Culpeper County addresses that want to be included in the 500-mile-long, fiber-to-home, high-speed network project going live out in the country sometime in the not too distant future—at long last.
To be constructed in partnership with Dominion Power and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, the broadband expansion will serve all of Culpeper’s nearly 4,300 currently unserved locations.
High-level design of the project is nearly complete, Jimmy Carr told the Board of Supervisors’ Public Works Committee at an early morning meeting Tuesday. He is CEO of All Points Broadband, the Leesburg-based internet service provider with which the county has contracted to design the broadband network.
All Points Broadband, in addition, last week deployed a fixed-wireless option in northeastern Culpeper County that includes 400 serviceable locations, Carr said. Residents in these areas should be receiving mailers about how to sign up over the next couple of weeks, he said.
The fixed-wireless project is paid for with an estimated $434,000 grant the county received in November from the state, according to Laura Loveday, grant administrator. Service is provided through wireless equipment on a tower in Alanthus, she said.
The county has spent another $175,000 in CARES Act money on the broadband implementation plan through APB.
Federal and state pandemic-era relief funds are largely enabling the local expansion of high-speed internet here and around rural America as COVID-19 virtual learning mandates ever-magnified disparity in connectedness in many areas.
The next step for the Culpeper County broadband project is getting approval from the State Corporation Commission. Carr said Tuesday his company is working with the two utilities to modify and refine the network before this fall. Residents who preregister can get updates as service deployment nears, he said. The goal is to build the project in a single phase, Carr added.
He expected to make a more detailed presentation on the project to the full board of supervisors in June or July. Carr said REC and Dominion had been “strong and interested partners” in the project to date and that he expected that to continue. He noted the partnership would be key in completing the single-phase extension of fiber into rural areas he said are the most expensive to serve.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier asked if the network would be available in areas that are already served with internet, like in his district, but not that well.
“We need to have some of this overlap, availability in areas supposedly already serviced,” he said.
Carr responded that the initial network would not be overbuilt. He added that once APB had a robust presence in Culpeper, future expansion would make economic sense.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates asked about servicing homes with long driveways, like half-mile long. He said existing internet providers are charging tens of thousands of dollars for those extensions.
Carr said extension of up to 500-feet to reach homes would be made as part of the fiber-to-home initiative in Culpeper County and that there would be an additional charge per foot beyond that. He added the extensions would be “orders and magnitudes cheaper” than tens of thousands of dollars.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said he was familiar with some of the routes in the initial fiber-to-home design and that he was encouraged by what he was seeing.
In addition to CARES Act funding already allocated for the broadband project, APB will seek grant funding for it through the state’s Virginia Telecommunications Initiative. The General Assembly appropriated $51 million to the grant program in the current fiscal year—the most of any other state, according to a recent study by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
Investing in broadband for the many still unserved residents across the nation was a priority in 2020 for many state lawmakers despite difficult economic circumstances, the study found. With the expectation of more federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan, states will continue to act to equalize internet access, the study stated.
Culpeper County will receive $10.2 million in the first round of relief, Virginia’s U.S. Senators announced this week.
