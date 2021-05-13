Homes, businesses can sign up early for fiber-to-home coming to Culpeper County

Federal and state pandemic-era relief funds are largely enabling the local expansion of high-speed internet here and around rural America as COVID-19 virtual learning mandates ever-magnified disparity in connectedness in many areas.

The next step for the Culpeper County broadband project is getting approval from the State Corporation Commission. Carr said Tuesday his company is working with the two utilities to modify and refine the network before this fall. Residents who preregister can get updates as service deployment nears, he said. The goal is to build the project in a single phase, Carr added.

He expected to make a more detailed presentation on the project to the full board of supervisors in June or July. Carr said REC and Dominion had been “strong and interested partners” in the project to date and that he expected that to continue. He noted the partnership would be key in completing the single-phase extension of fiber into rural areas he said are the most expensive to serve.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier asked if the network would be available in areas that are already served with internet, like in his district, but not that well.

“We need to have some of this overlap, availability in areas supposedly already serviced,” he said.