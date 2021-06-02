Madison eyes potential broadband expansion through Firefly

An exciting new development has occurred in the county’s quest for broadband service.

Last month, county administrator Jack Hobbs said he had been contacted by Central Virginia Electric Cooperative about wanting to take its Firefly Fiber Broadband service outside of its service area into the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative service area. A similar partnership was announced in March with Louisa County officials,

REC officials, Firefly and Dominion officials announcing a joint venture to bring the service to Louisa County residents. That partnership required a significant capital investment from all parties involved with Louisa Supervisors having earmarked $15 million to incentivize the deployment of end-user fiber countywide.

Madison had not made any financial commitments to broadband, other than discussing using some CARES funds to hire a consultant.

Still, county leaders were excited about the possibility of pairing with Firefly. Hobbs said it’s really the best case scenario and exactly what the county is looking for—fiber internet to homes with a base speed of 1 gigabyte. However, he said, implementation would still take years.

“It’s very exciting,” board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson said. “This could be something great.”