Madison solar project back before planners

Nearly a year after being tabled by the applicants, a potential solar farm project is back on the agenda.

Last year, James and Jean Beall and Springbrook Farm LLC representative Tina Weaver applied to rezone approximately 91.89 acres beside Yoder’s Country Market to limited industrial. The property is currently zoned agriculture and general business.

The rezoning is necessary to accommodate the county’s zoning ordinance which requires solar projects to be located on limited industrial zoned property. A special use permit application will also be needed to develop a commercial solar energy facility on the property.

The project was discussed for months last year, with the rezoning being the subject of a public hearing in early September 2021. Following that hearing, the Bealls and Weaver asked that the rezoning be tabled, placing it on a 120-day clock with the supervisors.

By law, if an applicant asks for an application to be tabled, supervisors must make a decision in 120 days or the process has to be restarted. Also following that hearing, the Bealls and Weaver broke ties with developer Yarotek and returned to their original solar company, Louth Callan Renewables. LCR was on the project at the very beginning and is a solar development, engineering, procurement, construction and operations and maintenance firm headquartered in Suffield, CT. The company currently has nine projects under lease in Virginia. Earlier this month, LCR submitted a site plan to the county for the project with rezoning and SUP hearings anticipated in early November.

Originally, the applicants also planned to request a zoning text amendment to change the required setbacks for solar facilities from 300 feet to 100 feet. That change was recommended by planning commissioners and approved by supervisors following a joint public hearing in early December. Other changes made to the zoning ordinance at the same time include requiring perimeter fencing to be installed inside the vegetative buffer of a solar project.

At the recent meeting, the Bealls and a representative from LCR were present at the planning commission workshop to answer questions about their revised project. Since tabling the initial applications, a feasibility study has been completed with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

The 102-page study determined a 16.75 megawatt solar project is feasible. If built, it will tie into REC’s electrical grid at the Pratts substation. A new 34.5kV distribution line will be constructed to the project.

LCR Engineer Melody Callander said 16.75 megawatts is the perfect size for a community like Madison County. She said solar power increases reliability and helps smooth out fluctuations in voltage. She said the panels used have been tested in a variety of conditions including hail and have screen level monitoring to determine if a panel was to go bad. She said the panels do not contain cadmium and are quiet, with less of an electromagnetic field than a cell phone.

Erin and Allan Nichols, who have been vocal about their opposition to the project in the past, again voiced their concerns. The Nichols own property adjacent to the proposed project parcel. Erin Nichols emphasized the need for the county to consider a company thoroughly before getting into business with it. She said LCR has OSHA violations. A quick search found more than a dozen violations for the company from January 2021 to June 2022. Some of those have been contested, while others have been settled.

“It’s important as a resident who we do business with,” she said. “We need to make sure someone is worthy.”

Nichols said her biggest heartburn is the rezoning from agricultural land to light industrial. She said the rezoning could have severe implications to the county. Husband Allan agreed. He said zoning laws are in place to ensure complimentary uses and light industrial is not complimentary to the neighboring agriculture and residential districts.

He said putting industrial next to the residential negatively impacts the neighboring properties and decreases land values. He said the rezoning is short sided planning and asked what will happen in 20 years when the project is decommissioned and the land is still industrially zoned.

“I’m not against solar per say, but that [parcel] is a terrible place for it and the rezoning is terrible,” Allan Nichols said. “It has no benefit to the county as a whole and is just diminishing the value of homes and taking away the ability to develop land.”

The project will be discussed again at the planning commission’s work sessions in September and October, before an anticipated early-November public hearing.