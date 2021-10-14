Panel supports rent waiver for welding school, New Pathways machine purchase

“It shut us down a while,” Hansohn told the committee. “Some students did not return so we are in the process of rebuilding.”

A dozen students are currently enrolled, she said. A partnership with Orange County High School to offer an elective class at New Pathways is also in the works, potentially generating more students, Hansohn said.

G3 community college tuition assistance for training in high-demand careers covers the cost to the student, she said, but the school isn’t reimbursed until the course is completed.

It “came out of the blue” when manufacturer DMG MORI contacted New Pathway officials earlier this year to see about getting back the CMX 1100V machine it had leased the school three years ago so that it could sell the training equipment, Hansohn told the board.

New Pathways offered to buy the machine for $75,000, which was accepted, but now it needs the cash to pay for it, she said.

“It might have been ok if we had more students, but that’s not the way the world is right now,” Hansohn said.

The class operates two nights a week, but more students are still needed. The school got a $37,500 grant but owes an additional $60,000 on other equipment.