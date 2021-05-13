Solar panels are a go at Culpeper Technical Education Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Now’s the time and we have the money. We are very excited about how close we are to the end of this project,” he said.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier felt the surplus million dollars could be better spent on some other public school capital project.

“What’s so advantageous about doing this at this time?” he asked.

The solar panels will save on energy for years to come, Brads said. The project will pay for itself in about 10 years, he said, with annual savings in power costs of around $100,000. Electric car charging stations at the school are also possible, Brads said.

“We can control our own power generation – that is better for us,” the superintendent said.

He said the solar power system was not overbuilt – enough to serve the building and some charging stations. Warrantied panels will have a 30-year lifespan, Brads said.

“Everybody going up and down 29 will see that … it will be a destination facility,” he said. “Slap some solar on there, take it up one more notch.”

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said $100,000 per year in savings was a good return on investment. Frazier said it would take 10 years to recoup the cost.

Chairman Gary Deal supported solar at CTEC, calling it a future selling point and a model for recruiting economic development, possibly a new data center, to the area designated as a technology zone. The board unanimously approved reallocating funds for the project.

