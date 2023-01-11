 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

State Office on Broadband: check FCC maps for internet coverage accuracy

  • 0

The State Office on Broadband is getting out a push that Culpeper-area residents and businesses need to verify that their internet broadband coverage is reported accurately on the federal maps.

The deadline to do so through the Federal Communications Commission is this Friday, Jan. 13. “Even if residents know they are in an area that has been awarded funding in a future fiber-to-the-home project they should confirm the accuracy of this information for what they currently have available to them,” stated Laura Loveday, Culpeper County Special Projects and Grants Administrator.

Thousands of locations in the local jurisdiction are claimed to be served by broadband providers in the new federal map, but are estimated to be unserved based on state resources, according to an early analysis by the Office of Broadband, according to an email to localities from Virginia Housing and Community Development.

People are also reading…

Overstatement of service ability by broadband providers not only frustrates residents and businesses, but will also negatively impacts the funding Virginia will receive under the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act to extend broadband networks to unserved areas, the email stated.

The agency is requesting people in the Culpeper area review the Federal Communication Commission’s broadband map for their location at broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home. If they disagree with information shown on the map, they can challenge it at fcc.gov.

These individual challenges will be critical in validating the bulk challenge the Virginia Office of Broadband will be submitting, DHCD stated. Even for funded local projects to expand broadband access, these challenges will be critical to make sure locations have their broadband coverage displayed accurately, so adequate funding is secured.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Facial recognition wielded in India to enforce COVID policy

Facial recognition wielded in India to enforce COVID policy

India's city of Hyderabad has become a hotbed of surveillance technology, with a reach that only expanded during the pandemic. Police officials recently inaugurated a new Command and Control Center. They gave The AP rare access earlier this year as part of an investigation into the proliferation of artificial intelligence tools used by law enforcement around the world. Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said the center encourages using technologies across government departments, not just by police. Officers can access 24-hour, real-time CCTV footage and cell phone tower data that geolocates reported crimes. Images  can be paired with facial recognition software to scan for known offenders. But questions linger over the accuracy and legality of the technology in use.

Georgia awards $234M in federal cash for rural broadband

Georgia is awarding $234 million in federal COVID-19 relief fund to construct broadband internet to rural locations. Combined with an earlier round of grants, matching private investment and another federal program, utilities have gotten more than $1.5 billion to expand high-speed connections in Georgia. The grants announced Wednesday by Gov. Brian Kemp are supposed to provide service to nearly 77,000 locations in 28 counties. Kemp says utilities have committed about $220 million of their own money to match federal cash. Applicants for the new money provide download and upload speeds of 100 megabytes per second. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.

Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in key move by West

Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in key move by West

The French Defense Ministry says it will hold talks “very quickly” with its Ukrainian counterpart about the number of armored combat vehicles it will deliver to help the country in its fight against Russian forces. The ministry said Thursday discussions will include the delivery's timetable as well as the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the vehicles. According to the French presidency, it’s the first time this type of Western-made vehicles will be provided to the Ukrainian military. Designated as a “light tank” in French, the AMX-10 RC is primarily designed for reconnaissance missions. Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to thank France for its decision.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform. Bankman-Fried entered the plea Tuesday in his first appearance before a judge who set a tentative trial date of Oct. 2. He is accused of defrauding investors by illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm. Bankman-Fried was released from custody with electronic monitoring two weeks ago to await trial at his parents' house in Palo Alto, California.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are pets protecting our brains as we age?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert