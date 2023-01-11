State Office on Broadband: check FCC maps for internet coverage accuracy

The State Office on Broadband is getting out a push that Culpeper-area residents and businesses need to verify that their internet broadband coverage is reported accurately on the federal maps.

The deadline to do so through the Federal Communications Commission is this Friday, Jan. 13.

“Even if residents know they are in an area that has been awarded funding in a future fiber-to-the-home project they should confirm the accuracy of this information for what they currently have available to them,” stated Laura Loveday, Culpeper County Special Projects and Grants Administrator.

Thousands of locations in the local jurisdiction are claimed to be served by broadband providers in the new federal map, but are estimated to be unserved based on state resources, according to an early analysis by the Office of Broadband, according to an email to localities from Virginia Housing and Community Development.

Overstatement of service ability by broadband providers not only frustrates residents and businesses, but will also negatively impacts the funding Virginia will receive under the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act to extend broadband networks to unserved areas, the email stated.

The agency is requesting people in the Culpeper area review the Federal Communication Commission's broadband map for their location at broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home. If they disagree with information shown on the map, they can challenge it at fcc.gov.

These individual challenges will be critical in validating the bulk challenge the Virginia Office of Broadband will be submitting, DHCD stated. Even for funded local projects to expand broadband access, these challenges will be critical to make sure locations have their broadband coverage displayed accurately, so adequate funding is secured.