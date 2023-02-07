The Town of Culpeper is exploring whether to spur a land rezoning to follow through on optimizing tech business development in its new technology zone.

The proposed, town-initiated rezoning to M-2 Heavy Industrial encompasses four high-profile vacant parcels, totaling 115.5 acres, at McDevitt Drive and Route 3 Germanna Highway.

In late 2022 and early 2023, the Peterson Companies, a Fairfax based real estate developer, acquired the majority of these properties with the intention of constructing data center facilities, according to a recent report to the town council planning and community development committee.

The company has been actively developing data centers in northern Virginia and elsewhere, according to business reports.

The Town of Culpeper parcels recently acquired by the company are bounded by the railroad, Route 3, East Chandler Street and McDevitt Drive and sit adjacent to the county’s technology zone,, of which they used to be part.

The county tech zone encompasses an Equinix data center complex, SWIFT, Daniel Technology Center and Culpeper Technical Education Center.

In order to further promote the development of technology business on its side of the technology zone, the Town could initiate a rezoning of the parcels (tax map ID 41-105, 41-105A, 51-83D and 51-83E) to Industrial District M-2 Heavy Industrial, according to the committee report.

The zoning would allow for the easiest development of technology businesses on these properties, the town report stated.

The rear parcel is currently zoned Residential-1 and the rest are M-1 Light Industry, according to Town Manager Chris Hively.

The committee forwarded a recommendation to initiate the rezoning request and that issues goes to Town Council at its regular meeting Feb. 14.

If Town Council chooses to initiate the rezoning, the rezoning would be considered by both the Planning Commission and again by Town Council in separate public hearings, Hively said. A developer could offer the town cash proffers to mitigate any impacts of the rezoning, the report stated.

One of the parcels, fronting on Route 3 Germanna Highway, was once part of the planned Copper Ridge active adult community in the early 2000s that never materialized.

Developers for that project purchased the 12.25 acres in 2005 for $11.5 million, according to online county tax records. The 2022 assessed value for the land was $104,000.

One of the larger parcels part of the proposed rezoning, 35.2 acres, sold in 2007 for $3.6 million. The new sales prices were not immediately available.