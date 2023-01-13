 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Warner: 358K Virginia addresses incorrectly listed on FCC broadband coverage map

  • 0
Mark Warner

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner

 TIMES-DISPATCH

More than 350,000 locations in Virginia are incorrectly reported as having high-speed internet on the most recent broadband coverage map of the Federal Communications Commission, according to a release on Friday from U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia.

The deadline for residents to submit challenges to the map was Friday. Once finalized, the FCC map will determine how broadband funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be allocated to states, the release stated.

In addition to individual challenges submitted, the Virginia Office of Broadband has submitted a bulk challenge of approximately 358,000 locations currently reported as served but found to be unserved, based on its analysis, in partnership with Virginia Tech.

In a letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, Warner highlighted the need for the map to accurately reflect the current state of broadband coverage in Virginia and asked the FCC to carefully consider Virginia’s submitted challenges.

People are also reading…

“I appreciate your attention to this important issue and thank you for your efforts to close the digital divide,” Warner wrote.

Dr. Tamarah Holmes, director of the Office of Broadband at Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, said on Friday the number of locations in Virginia the FCC thinks are unserved directly affects the amount of federal money Virginia will receive.

“We plan to challenge hundreds of thousands of locations we believe are incorrectly reported as served in the FCC's map, potentially securing additional funding for Virginia and allowing the Commonwealth to achieve universal access in Virginia,” Holmes said.

The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access and an accurate FCC map will play a critical role in ensuring the funding is used efficiently, Warner’s release stated. See broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Facial recognition wielded in India to enforce COVID policy

Facial recognition wielded in India to enforce COVID policy

India's city of Hyderabad has become a hotbed of surveillance technology, with a reach that only expanded during the pandemic. Police officials recently inaugurated a new Command and Control Center. They gave The AP rare access earlier this year as part of an investigation into the proliferation of artificial intelligence tools used by law enforcement around the world. Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said the center encourages using technologies across government departments, not just by police. Officers can access 24-hour, real-time CCTV footage and cell phone tower data that geolocates reported crimes. Images  can be paired with facial recognition software to scan for known offenders. But questions linger over the accuracy and legality of the technology in use.

FTX founder agrees to extradition to US, attorney says

FTX founder agrees to extradition to US, attorney says

Sam Bankman-Fried may be ready to come to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX following a chaotic court appearance in the Bahamas. A lawyer for Bankman-Fried was quoted as saying Monday that the disgraced FTX founder has agreed to be extradited to the United States. A court hearing was stopped earlier in the day when his attorneys said it was premature for him to stand before the court. Jerone Roberts, a local defense attorney for Bankman-Fried, told The New York Times that lawyers will prepare the necessary documents for extradition. It was not immediately clear when extradition could occur.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you drop your phone in water

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert