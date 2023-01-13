Warner: 358K Virginia addresses incorrectly listed on FCC broadband coverage map

More than 350,000 locations in Virginia are incorrectly reported as having high-speed internet on the most recent broadband coverage map of the Federal Communications Commission, according to a release on Friday from U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia.

The deadline for residents to submit challenges to the map was Friday. Once finalized, the FCC map will determine how broadband funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be allocated to states, the release stated.

In addition to individual challenges submitted, the Virginia Office of Broadband has submitted a bulk challenge of approximately 358,000 locations currently reported as served but found to be unserved, based on its analysis, in partnership with Virginia Tech.

In a letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, Warner highlighted the need for the map to accurately reflect the current state of broadband coverage in Virginia and asked the FCC to carefully consider Virginia’s submitted challenges.

“I appreciate your attention to this important issue and thank you for your efforts to close the digital divide,” Warner wrote.

Dr. Tamarah Holmes, director of the Office of Broadband at Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, said on Friday the number of locations in Virginia the FCC thinks are unserved directly affects the amount of federal money Virginia will receive.

“We plan to challenge hundreds of thousands of locations we believe are incorrectly reported as served in the FCC's map, potentially securing additional funding for Virginia and allowing the Commonwealth to achieve universal access in Virginia,” Holmes said.

The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access and an accurate FCC map will play a critical role in ensuring the funding is used efficiently, Warner’s release stated. See broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.