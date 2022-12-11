The holidays and Alzheimer’s: tips to help families

Holiday celebrations are often joyous occasions that families look forward to all year, but they can be challenging for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Alzheimer’s disease affects an estimated 150,000 people in Virginia and more than 351,000 family and friends serving as caregivers.

“Changes in the daily routine, large gatherings and noisy environments – all holiday hallmarks – can create extra anxiety for someone living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Sydney Swartz, Program Manager with the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia chapter. “Someone living with Alzheimer’s may also feel a special sense of loss during the holidays because of the changes he or she has experienced. It is important to plan ahead and keep your loved one in mind.”

Here are some tips for a smooth experience:

Familiarize others with the situation: The holidays are full of emotions, so it can help to let friends and family members know what to expect. Cross talk or simultaneous conversations can be challenging for people living with Alzheimer’s, so try engaging them one-on-one or in smaller group settings.

Build on traditions and memories: Take time to experiment with new traditions that might be less stressful or a better fit with your caregiving responsibilities. If evening confusion and agitation are a problem, turn your holiday dinner into a holiday lunch or brunch.

Involve the person living with Alzheimer’s: Depending on abilities and preferences, make sure to keep the person with Alzheimer’s involved in the celebrations, such as packing cookies in tins or helping wrap gifts.

Plan ahead: When attending a holiday party, prepare the host for special needs, such as a quiet room for the person to rest when they get tired, away from the noise and distractions.

Adapt gift giving to ensure safe and useful gifts: Diminishing capacity may make some gifts unusable or even dangerous to a person with dementia. If someone asks for gift ideas, suggest items people living with the disease can easily enjoy, such as comfortable clothing, favorite music, videos and photo albums