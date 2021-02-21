The Singing Grandpa submits video audition to America’s Got Talent

As previously featured, his wife of 60 years, Patricia, was living with severe Alzheimer’s at Mountain View Nursing Home when Gerhart got the singing bug.

Retired from Rappahannock Electrical Cooperative and devoted to his wife, who died in 2016, he spent many hours with her at the nursing home and came to know and grow close to the musically-inclined Mennonite missionaries completing Christian service in the facility.

Gerhart sang for the first time in public in 2013 at the nursing home with a Mennonite youth, “Oh, Holy Night.” Though the performance was not perfect, it touched the roommate of his wife in a special way.

It was just the fuel Gerhart needed to keep on singing, and that’s what he has done, including in 2018 at Culpeper Has Talent held that year at the Inn at Kelly’s Ford. It was a highlight for him and so was performing for 300 at a resort in Vermont that same year as part of the Grange national convention.

Gerhart is still chasing the dream, and in spite of the continued pandemic, recently submitted a video audition to “America’s Got Talent.”