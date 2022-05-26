'They see us as people'—new Didlake day program blooms at Culpeper church

Mammie Allen pondered deep thoughts during a recent, new Didlake group get-together at Reformation Lutheran Church in Culpeper.

“I got so many questions for God,” said the 47-year-old Madison resident. “Like, why does He give us challenges?”

Added Allen, “I am very spiritual.”

The personable woman is among a group of more than a dozen local special-needs citizens that recently started gathering for weekly social get-togethers at the church along Madison Road. The day support programs are held at friendly sites around the region.

Didlake, a internationally accredited nonprofit founded in 1965 in Manassas, creates opportunities to enrich the lives of adults with disabilities throughout Maryland and Virginia.

A local group had been attending Wednesday church services at Reformation when the congregation decided to further its outreach.

Church member Fran Simms stepped up as volunteer facilitator at the beginning of March, allowing the Didlake group to visit Thursdays in the part of the church called, The Place.

It’s a community room suited for breaking bread, playing bingo, watching TV, hearing music or just hanging out.

“After hearing their stories, we wanted to expand to give them a day. Maybe we’re going to expand more,” said Simms, noting she’d like to host the group three times a week and open it up to the community. “For the disabled there are not that many facilities.”

Reformation hopes to provide that space at The Place, imagined years ago in the church’s former Main Street location as a gathering space for older adults. It’s opened a lot of doors, Simms said.

“For me, seeing their needs and what they can do,” she said of the program’s value. “I would very much like for you to meet them and see what an amazing group of people they truly are. They have become very dear to me,” Simms wrote in an email inviting the Star-Exponent to the May 19 visit.

“We have become like family,” she said in person.

The main thing Didlake does, which is so important, is to build relationships, said Charlene Webster, a program service assistant, during the recent meet-up in Culpeper.

“They are not going to hurt you,” Webster said of negative reactions and discrimination the adults, many intellectually disabled, have faced. “We went to give them a life like you have… They have dreams in life, too. Some have jobs.”

Church member Ursula Cloud, retired from Continental Airlines and a former Trailways bus driver, enjoys volunteering with the group.

“Whenever somebody needs help I pitch in,” she said. “We have a lot to be thankful for.”

Ingrid Gormly, with The Place, agreed.

“The appreciation we get from them is amazing,” she said of the adults from Didlake.

The men and women share their dreams, too.

One group member wants to be a chef and another hopes to be shown how to crochet. Last week, the men and women learned how to make sandwiches.

Connecting people to skills is big at Didlake, Webster said.

“[We want] to support them to have an everyday life,” she said. “We go out all the time to connect with the community,” including shopping and dining with them, and visiting community centers.

Becca Deardoff, 43, wants to be a waitress and get her driver’s license.

“I am helping my mom out right now—she had neck surgery,” she said at the recent meeting. “Feeding the animals, doing the laundry.”

Deardoff said she likes “talking about her feelings to the ladies” at the church.

Very peaceful, Allen further described of what she likes about being there.

“It’s basically just coming here and respecting each other,” she said. “I like the ladies. Here—they see us as people rather than our challenges. This is God’s house.”

