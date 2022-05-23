'This is my community'—Jameson honored among 5 Over 50

Charles Jameson always wanted to be a teacher, but it was a dream deferred.

Winner of this year’s “5 Over 50 Award” for Culpeper County, the 74-year-old has spent his retirement years making up for it.

Jameson is immersed in African-American history research and educating others as he crosses the Commonwealth with the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Society for Sons of the American Revolution.

The draft sent Jameson off to fight in the Vietnam War in 1970, just weeks before he was supposed to walk for commencement exercises, having studied education, at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

Jameson went on to serve with the U.S. Army with distinction.

“He says he is prouder of his Bronze Stars than he is the Purple Heart—now that must be a story,” said Carol Simpson during a taped segment in The Carver Center shown during Thursday night’s live 5 Over 50 broadcast on Culpeper Media Network.

Jameson attended the in-person watch party with friends, family and colleagues at Generations Central Adult Day Center at Culpeper Baptist Church while the four other honorees were celebrated at watch parties in Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

Aging Together, a five-county nonprofit working to help folks age in place, hosts the annual program.

Simpson is a cohort of Jameson through the Daughters of the American Revolution of the same chapter. Also former Aging Together executive director, she elaborated about his dream deferred in the taped segment.

“The fact that he didn’t walk at VCU still bothers him as he was the first in his family to go to college and the first to finish. Although he had a degree and license to teach physical education, he rose to construction superintendent at his longtime job,” she said.

Jameson worked a lot with his father—4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days—and didn’t have time to get involved in the community he nonetheless loved.

But upon retirement, he made it his mission to get involved, also with the GW Carver Alumni Association as historian and past president, Museum of Culpeper History, NAACP, Democratic Committee, and in the schools as well as a very active SAR schedule.

“Charles has a strong sense of personal ancestry and has made it his mission to research and document African American participation in wars,” Simpson said.

Jameson also researches his own European history as well, having descended from third great grandfather Col. David Jameson, a white flag bearer for the original Culpeper Minutemen who marched off to fight the British at Great Bridge.

“I am really overwhelmed,” Jameson said at the watch party of being recognized among the 5 Over 50. “I am still able...I can see where I’m not what I used to be, remembering things, when I look around you can tell I have a lot to be thankful for.

“Being able to do some of the things I’ve done, the traveling, I am very proud because I have been very fortunate. I am doing what I was always supposed to do.”

He wanted to be an educator.

“That’s what I went to school for; in a sense I am sort of doing it now and I learned a lot more since then with research. I am glad I lived long enough to see the internet and all the information you can consume that you didn’t have an idea about before,” Jameson said.

Charles gives back to Culpeper in a very humble way, noted Aging Together board chairwoman Lisa Peacock.

“Those are the kind of people we like to honor at Aging Together because they go and just do the work because they love their community,” she said.

Carver alumna Hortense Hinton-Jackson has worked beside Jameson for years, and it has been a joy, she said in remarks at the watch party, marveling at his level of dedication.

“We have to tell him all the time, kind of slow your roll, and take care of yourself because he’s always called upon. People call upon people they know are going to work,” she said.

“Charles is always going to be called. He takes every request seriously and he gives you everything he’s got…there is a lot in his head, and he has a lot to give.”

The older adults comprising the 5 Over 50 honorees have all made significant contributions in their counties, said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps on the live broadcast.

“They are working hard to make our world a better place. People we can all look up to and try to emulate,” she said. A lot of wisdom goes along with the years, Phipps added.

The Jameson family has lived in Culpeper County since the 1700s and in Virginia as far back as the 1500s said Simpson.

Charles said he is proud of his family’s and Culpeper’s history, mentioning his favorite character, the free Black patriot Billy Flora who fought with the Minutemen.

Jameson was amazed to discover a DAR list with the names of 5,000 African-Americans, not all free, who fought for the U.S.

“It put me on a mission,” he said during the taped portion at the Carver Center of starting the research to tell untold stories. “This is something I always wanted to do…My Carver teachers really pushed me and I should have listened a little harder though.”

Kristi Black, from the office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, attended the watch party to read aloud a letter the congresswoman wrote congratulating Jameson.

“This prestigious award reflects the positive impact you have made on Culpeper County as a member of the Culpeper Minutemen,” Black read. “It reflects a lifetime you have dedicated to service to our nation as a veteran of the Vietnam War...Your work educating and engaging the community around you sets an extraordinary example.”

More history is yet to be uncovered, Jameson said.

“This is my community and something that I feel proud about...I look forward to doing as much as I can for as long as I can.”

