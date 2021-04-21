Usual Suspects: 1st Vince Vala Memorial Benefit Concert is Saturday in Culpeper

Following a year of far less music, and the absence one of the most prolific local rock singers, Culpeper area musicians and friends will gather this weekend to jam and remember.
The Inaugural Vince Vala Memorial Benefit Concert is 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 24 outside at Mountain Run Winery, featuring a festival of live music from five bands including a familiar act, The Usual Suspects.
In addition to being a longtime Culpeper News and Star-Exponent newsman and photographer who everybody knew, Vala sang and played guitar whenever he could for decades at various local venues with a number of bands.
It’s been a year since 57-year-old Vala was unexpectedly found deceased from pneumonia in his home on North East Street extended on April 21, 2020, following a relatively brief illness. He had worked taking pictures and played music up until his death.
Vala’s close friends and band mates organized this weekend’s concert to get everyone together to make music and remember Vince. The event will also benefit scholarships for low income children to take art classes through Culpeper Parks & Recreation. A donation of $5 per person will support that cause.
Culpeper couple Bill and Deb Hughes are among the organizers and friends Vala considered like family. He played with Vala in The Usual Suspects, a band named for the famous line in “Casablanca.”
With Vala as front man, the band played rock and alternative tunes with various members through the years, and will be reuniting this Saturday for a set on stage.
“Vince and I started playing in the downtown café, open mic thing, and we had ‘Drop the Cow’ was the name of the band then,” said Bill Hughes in a phone call this week. “And then it was like every time we played it was me and Vince and then whoever, the usual suspects, would show up … all the usual suspects will be there Saturday.”
Hughes will rejoin the band along with other sometime members Nate Delesline, and Lee and Evan Goldsborough, father and son.
Like most other musicians, 2020 wasn’t a big year for getting together and playing music, Hughes said: “Over the winter it was tough for people,” he said.
Thankfully, spring has arrived, meaning more outdoor events in a safe setting like Mountain Run Winery, where Vala often played.
“Vince was an excellent guitar player. He taught me a lot,” Hughes said.
He felt insecure about bar codes when he first started playing, but Vince, in his way, made Hughes feel at ease.
“You’ll be fine, you’re learn them, you’ll be good,” Hughes said, repeating Vala.
Hughes said he and Lee Goldsborough discussed one time while they could hold their own on guitar, they wondered why someone of Vala’s caliber wanted to play with them.
“I guess it was because we all liked each other,” Hughes said.
Vince didn’t have a lot of family, after losing his brother, Sam, in 2007.
“He had his community and his friends – that was Vince’s family,” he said.
Organizing the first memorial concert was a communal thing, Hughes added, like Vala would have liked it, “A community thing.” It is expected to be an annual event from now on.
There will be a banner with a photo collage at this year's event made by Deb, who said it’s been wonderful working with the community on the concert event and that everyone was so generous. There will be a 50/50 raffle and other prizes donated by local businesses that Vince frequented and supported.
UFO Food Truck will be on site in addition to award-winning wine and cider from Mountain Run Winery and beverages from Far Gohn. A portion of drink purchase proceeds from the day will also be donated to Culpeper Parks & Recreation.
Goldsborough is looking forward to reuniting with The Usual Suspects following more than a year of scarce gigs. He recalled all the times filling in for other musicians in Vala’s bands and the fun they had – though you couldn’t tell it from Vala’s face.
“Looking through all the pictures we have of him, Vince was a great musician, but it always seemed like he was looking down when he is playing,” Goldsborough said. “It is hard to find one when he is smiling, but he was always having a good time.”
The Usual Suspects will perform last on Saturday at 7 p.m. followed by an open jam session until 9 p.m.
“What is left of us – we lost a lot of our lead vocals,” Goldsborough said of Vala’s passing on. “We have an hour. We’ll get up, do five or six songs and jam after that with whoever wants to … We always stayed away from anything too obvious that a bunch of other bands had played, something a little more interesting.”
The Usual Suspects will perform four regular favorites. And, for the first time, they will play a track, “Ain’t It The Truth,” from the single-run album, “Child Psyche.”
Vince and Sam Vala, in their 20s, recorded the project at The Flood Zone in Richmond as the band, One Bad Dillinger, in collaboration with various other musicians, including the recently passed Dave Gilmore of Culpeper.
“So we got to learn one for the occasion,” Goldsborough said of playing the Vala brother’s deep track this weekend. “The meaning it has for the times lately – we will end with that one.”
Starting at 3 p.m., JOB will start off the memorial concert event followed by Leon Rector at 4 p.m., Soco Loco at 5 p.m. and the AP Project at 6 p.m.
Local musician Aubrey Driggers, another of Vala’s collaborators, helped organize the program to allow people to play together and give homage to the local musician whose absence has been deeply felt this past year.
Driggers met Vala while Vince was taking pictures of him as a newspaper photographer and through Sam Vala, who worked with at-risk youth. Vince started playing with Delesline, who also worked at the newspaper, and they invited Driggers to join in.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll play with you.’ Vince wanted to do a bunch of 80s music and I was like cool, do it. It kind of blossomed from there,” Driggers said. “Vince was quite a guy … once you got to know him, his shield came down and he let you know what was up. He wasn’t one of those brash, wild individuals – just a dude that plays guitar and takes picture, cool dude.”
Drummer Delesline, who lives in Norfolk, is also looking forward to being part of the inaugural event in honor and memory of Vala. It has been a tough year for musicians.
“The coronavirus pandemic has stolen so much happiness and so many important rituals and experiences from everyone during the last 12 months. With most live performance venues just now starting to reopen, we creative people have a lot of feelings and energy we're ready to express on stage,” he said.
Delesline was aware the name of the band he will reunite with Saturday, The Usual Suspects, was meant as tongue-in-cheek, self-deprecating humor – for which Vala was known.
“But anyone who played with Vince and The Usual Suspects or saw them on stage quickly realized that while the music and people might be very familiar, the band’s talent, energy and enthusiasm weren’t suspect at all. Everything about Vince – his music, photos and writing – were authentic," Delesline said.
