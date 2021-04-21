Usual Suspects: 1st Vince Vala Memorial Benefit Concert is Saturday in Culpeper

Driggers met Vala while Vince was taking pictures of him as a newspaper photographer and through Sam Vala, who worked with at-risk youth. Vince started playing with Delesline, who also worked at the newspaper, and they invited Driggers to join in.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll play with you.’ Vince wanted to do a bunch of 80s music and I was like cool, do it. It kind of blossomed from there,” Driggers said. “Vince was quite a guy … once you got to know him, his shield came down and he let you know what was up. He wasn’t one of those brash, wild individuals – just a dude that plays guitar and takes picture, cool dude.”

Drummer Delesline, who lives in Norfolk, is also looking forward to being part of the inaugural event in honor and memory of Vala. It has been a tough year for musicians.

“The coronavirus pandemic has stolen so much happiness and so many important rituals and experiences from everyone during the last 12 months. With most live performance venues just now starting to reopen, we creative people have a lot of feelings and energy we're ready to express on stage,” he said.

Delesline was aware the name of the band he will reunite with Saturday, The Usual Suspects, was meant as tongue-in-cheek, self-deprecating humor – for which Vala was known.

“But anyone who played with Vince and The Usual Suspects or saw them on stage quickly realized that while the music and people might be very familiar, the band’s talent, energy and enthusiasm weren’t suspect at all. Everything about Vince – his music, photos and writing – were authentic," Delesline said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.