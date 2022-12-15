Verdun Light Show Hay Ride through the woods running nightly

A glittering, character-filled light show hayride through the woods of Verdun Adventure Bound continues this Friday night on the Rixeyville campus.

Under the light of the full moon with a scattering of stars, guests of recent weekend rides warmed themselves with a bonfire as they waited for their trek through the Verdun landscape. Some sipped hot chocolate from the hot chocolate bar in Santa’s Workshop, also offering hand warmers, in addition to gifts, toys and snacks. Others took photos at the holiday photo booth adorned with lights, according to a Verdun release.

Then guests climbed aboard a large wagon, accommodating groups of 20, pulled by a John Deere tractor with bales of hay for seating and sturdy rails for support. Blankets in the wagon kept away a winter chill.

The wagon bumped along uneven terrain as it pulled guests past holiday scenes from classic stories such as Snoopy and Friends, Island of Misfit Toys from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and Elsa and Olaf from "Frozen."

Projections made the trees glisten with starlight and lights strewn overhead offered a canopy of color, the release stated. The wagon continued through a Gingerbread House, igloo scene, and a candy cane forest before making its way to Santa and his reindeer at the North Pole with a musical light show.

Verdun Light Show Hay Ride experience starts at 6 p.m. nightly on Dec. 16-22. Rides run every 30 minutes, and last approximately 20 minutes. Tickets are $5/person and must be purchased in advance to guarantee a seat. Infants ride free. See verdunadventurebound.org/events for details and tickets.

Verdun Adventure Bound is located at 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, off of Route 229 in Culpeper County.