Warm feet: Culpeper 2nd grader collects 417 pairs of socks for homeless

Harper’s socks will go to clients of Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter through its ongoing partnership with the police department, said Master Police Officer Jason Smith. Some of the pairs will also be used in care packages officers keep in their patrol cars to distribute as needed.

Heat shelter volunteers in late November started once again fixing hot meals for the dozens of individuals and families living without permanent shelter in Culpeper. In January, Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission, and partners, will conduct the annual Point in Time count of local homeless, which provides an idea of the population’s numbers year to year.

“It gives us a working number of those who might need services,” said Capt. Tim Chilton, present to accept Harper’s donation of socks in the lobby. “The biggest thing people always ask for is socks,” he said.

French said it’s amazing his daughter wanted to give back. It all started with her wanting to do a lemonade stand—he built her one—and it blossomed in charity. The local dad saw it as an opportunity teach Harper some business skills.

But when the second-grader caught wind of Socktober, she had to get involved.