Warm feet: Culpeper 2nd grader collects 417 pairs of socks for homeless

Second-grader Harper French paid attention while her dad, Chadwick, contributed to a sock donation drive for the homeless through his work.
The 7-year-old Yowell Elementary School student, an entrepreneur in the making, wanted to help out, too.
So Harper used her “sweet shack,” selling lemonade, hot chocolate and other goodies in October outside of her home in Culpeper’s Lakeview, to also collect socks of all sizes and types to warm the feet of local homeless people.
It added in no small amount to the global ‘Socktober’ movement.
The Culpeper girl recently presented the fruits of her labor to the local police department—417 pairs of socks, including 100 pairs given by Yowell second-grade classes.
“They don’t have socks,” she said of why she did what she did. “I want to help them.”
Chadwick French, through his work at Compass One Healthcare at UVA Health, participated in ‘Socktober,’ which nationwide this year generated more than 138,000 pairs of socks to stock shelters coast to coast.
UVA Health gave more than 3,100 of those, he said.
“Socks are the most needed but least donated item to shelters,” French said.
Harper’s socks will go to clients of Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter through its ongoing partnership with the police department, said Master Police Officer Jason Smith. Some of the pairs will also be used in care packages officers keep in their patrol cars to distribute as needed.
Heat shelter volunteers in late November started once again fixing hot meals for the dozens of individuals and families living without permanent shelter in Culpeper. In January, Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission, and partners, will conduct the annual Point in Time count of local homeless, which provides an idea of the population’s numbers year to year.
“It gives us a working number of those who might need services,” said Capt. Tim Chilton, present to accept Harper’s donation of socks in the lobby. “The biggest thing people always ask for is socks,” he said.
French said it’s amazing his daughter wanted to give back. It all started with her wanting to do a lemonade stand—he built her one—and it blossomed in charity. The local dad saw it as an opportunity teach Harper some business skills.
But when the second-grader caught wind of Socktober, she had to get involved.
“I want to do that, what does that mean?” French said Harper asked him. “She was all about it…I’m a proud father.”
He and Harper hope to expand the effort next year to include her entire school.
“It’s easy,” French said. “Anyone can donate a pair of socks.”
It’s exciting to have his daughter be part of the cause, he added.
“Teaching her about being a good citizen,” he said.
According to happysocktober.com, in October 2011, Brad Montague realized there was a large homeless population in his hometown, and he wanted to do something about it. While researching the needs of the homeless community, he learned socks are items least donated to homeless shelters.
So he took action, filming himself wishing people “Happy Socktober!” as he gave out pairs of socks on the streets, posting these videos on social media.
The rest is history. Last year, people on all seven continents donated socks. And this year so did a Culpeper child.
