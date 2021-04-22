Wool & Wine Festival Saturday in Madison's Hoover Ridge Park

The fifth annual Wool & Wine Festival will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in Madison County's scenic Hoover Ridge Park. The outdoor event will feature sheepdog trials, wine tastings and live music.

Madison County Parks and Recreation Authority is hosting the event, which will showcase Mountain Run Winery, Prince Michel Vineyards, DuCard Vineyards, Blue Quartz Winery and more. Over the Top Chef will be on site, and there will be live music by Cheap Whiskey from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Sheepdog trials will kick off the day bright and early, with the festival area opening at 11:30 a.m. Wine tasting will be held noon to 4:30.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets are $20 at the gate. Due to a limit in the number of attendees, all guests must have a ticket. Guests 11 and younger are free with an adult. General admission tickets are $5 for adults not participating in wine tastings.

Picnic tables can be reserved and attendees may also bring chairs, blankets and tables and pop-up tents for placement along the fenceline. Outside food and drink are not permitted. No pets either for the safety of sheep on site.