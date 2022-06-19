World's Largest Swim Lesson Thursday at Powell Wellness Center

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson returns noon to 2 p.m. this Thursday, June 23 to Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Dr. in the Town of Culpeper, following a two-year pandemic reprieve.

The public is invited to this free water safety event that's more crucial than ever due to the lack of lessons during COVID-19.

Drowning is now the leading cause of death among children aged 1-4 and the second leading cause for children aged 5-14, according to American Academy of Pediatrics.

“The country is facing a huge issue,” said Powell Wellness Center Aquatics Manager Stacey Aucoin in a phone call, of the national lifeguard shortage.

“I am hearing from aquatic managers all over who are having major issues with just lack of pools opening, limited hours and pool closures altogether.”

There are associated detrimental stories about young people drowning at lakes and ponds where there are no lifeguards, she said.

“Kids are getting into situations they just can’t handle because they have never had a swim lesson. We want to make sure we are getting that message out about water safety,” Aucoin said.

That’s the purpose for the World's Largest Swim Lesson. Now in its 13th year, this global event will be taking place at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and waterparks.

“We are very glad to return as a host site for this fun event with a serious focus,” Aucoin in a release.

"Drowning is a public health crisis," according to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, sponsor of the World's Largest Swim Lesson.

Yet, a large percentage of adults don’t recognize this risk or provide the right layers of protection to prevent drowning, the Alliance stated on its web site.

World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Powell Wellness is for adults and children who would like an introduction to swim skills and water safety. The educational program will begin with a look at water safety.

From 12:30-1:30 p.m., age-based groups will participate in a circuit of activities in the pool such as a skills assessment and learning to float. Swimmers will then use their new skills to enjoy a rubber duck float game in the center’s lazy river, the release stated.

To conclude the event, young participants are welcome to enter Powell's water safety coloring contest by drawing a picture of a water safety tip. Judging will be June 24.

Refreshments will be available.

The aquatics staff at Powell Wellness Center offers private, semi private and group swim lessons open to the community. The center’s indoor aquatic arena features a pool, lap lanes, river loop, therapy pockets and hot tub.

Contact saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5383.

