LILLY: God's people are called to be the salt and light of this world

Today we have to ask ourselves these same questions. Are we taking our faith in God seriously enough that it becomes noticeable to those around us? When we are in public places and around other people, will they see Christ in us, or have we become obscure and difficult to see?

The Bible tells us that faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God (Romans 10:17). The lost in this world will not hear the word of God or see His presence if we withhold His Spirit: “Do not quench the Holy Spirit” (Thessalonians 5:19).

We must not be fearful of the times in which we live. We must never withhold our testimony of Christ that is within us. In doing so, we can become like great seaworthy ships, clad in God’s Spirit, but tied to the moorings of our own safe harbors.

Christians are not meant for safe harbors! They are warriors in Christ, meant to do battle against Satan, the prince of evil. This battle rages around us in the world today.

The Bible tells us that our battles are against principalities: “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12).