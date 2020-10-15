Local rabbi helps with Blessing of the Animals in Middleburg

Rose Lyn Jacob, rabbi for a five-county area that includes Culpeper, on Oct. 4 participated in a Blessing of the Animals in Middleburg, an annual tradition.

Hosted by Emmanuel Episcopal Church, the service and blessings are ecumenical. People of all faiths may attend, and bring animals for an outdoor program and blessings.

The tradition is connected originally to St. Francis, understood in the Catholic faith as the patron saint of animals and the environment because he loved all creatures, and even preached to the birds.

The Middleburg event, due to the coronavirus pandemic, was “drive by,” said Jacob. Priests, pastors and rabbis stood in parking spaces at the church.

“People pulled up to the clergy of their choice for a blessing,” the Madison County resident said. “Met some very nice dogs, some cats, and a beautiful horse.”

For those who couldn’t come in person, a minister offered virtual blessings.

“We had 66 people and 41 animals at the event,” she said. “Last year we had 180 people and more than 100 animals. COVID took its toll.”

Jacob uses a chipmunk hand puppet to capture the attention of the animals, in order to give the blessing.