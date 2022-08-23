Local water-skier, 82, wins national competition

Dr. John Howell continues to move faster than the traditional speed of aging.

The 82-year-old retired dentist and Spotsylvania County resident won both the men’s slalom and overall categories in the 2022 Goode Water Ski National Championships, held Aug. 7–13, at Mystic Lakes Ski Club north of Wichita, Kansas.

He competed against others in his age group—there were only three men in the finals—and his main competitor beat him “pretty good” during the trick competition, but missed some of the requirements in the slalom portion, Howell said.

“I went out there and absolutely nailed it, and that’s how I won the overall,” he said. “He was better with tricks, and we were about the same in slalom (in earlier rounds), but when the pressure’s on, you gotta perform.”

A Free Lance–Star story in March detailed the way Howell, a self-proclaimed “super jock” from early on, has continued to defy stereotypes about aging. He kept his dental practice going until he was in his late 70s and remains an internationally ranked water-skier in his 80s. He regularly plays tennis, skis in the summer and winter and goes out dancing with his wife, Lori, who’s 29 years his junior.

Those who compete against him sometimes are “dumbfounded,” as fellow tennis player Steve Flanagan was, to learn how old he is.

“I can’t get over how impressive his stamina is, his ability, his speed,” said Flanagan, who’s 20 years younger. “He’s a genetic freak of nature. He’s a Tom Brady, only older.”

Lori Howell said her husband’s latest achievement brought his total of national skiing awards to more than 20 medals.

“I don’t think I have that many, but who am I to disagree with my wife?” he said.

He said he was slightly anxious about the Wichita event—not the competition itself but concerns that his plane, and ski equipment, would arrive on time. He was able to fly into Kansas City two days early to have one day to drive and another to rest. The event is billed as the world’s largest seven-day water skiing tournament and included more than 600 participants.

Competitors qualified for nationals after earning top scores in regionals.

While all went well out West, Howell ran into some trouble when he returned home to ski, both in Lake Anna and on bodies of water that surround his home in Jennings Pond. He went over his ski, busted his lower lip and got stitched up by a fellow skier who’s also a physician’s assistant.

He said bumps and bruises are part of an active lifestyle.

“Occasionally, you’re gonna get zapped,” he said. “It’s not if, but when.”