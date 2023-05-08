E Squared turned out another successful year of Entrepreneurial Energy among Culpeper County’s most driven and creative teens.

Finals for the Career Partners-sponsored “Shark Tank” like competition were held April 27 at the Culpeper Technical Education Center. Five teams from Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School competed for the first place product pitch as well as $10,000 for each student on the winning team, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokesperson Laura Hoover.

CCHS produced the winning team.

Preliminaries were held April 7 with 10 teams in the running and after a day of presentations to the judges, five teams advancing. Students prepare for the competition through the CTE Business/Marketing Management course specifically designed for E Squared, Hoover said.

Teacher Beth Lane leads the class at at CCHS and teacher David Heatwole at EVHS. The course includes a semester-long project where students are randomly put into teams, and each team develops a business plan around a product or service of its choice. Local community leaders coach each team as they develop a detailed business plan.

Winners were picked by a judging panel of “faux venture capitalists”—local business leaders Ed Dalrymple, Ray Knott, Sharon Clark, Bruce Clark, Xavier Richardson and Benjamin Gregory.

“This semester of E Squared was an intense journey that began with a gradual ramp up, but eventually moved at full speed ahead,” Lane said.

“The twists and turns offered valuable insight and experiences for the students, who were given a sense of responsibility through their contact with dedicated, professional business people.”

The winning team was “LuxFind,” comprised of CCHS students Alexsandra DeLeon, Jacob Gonzalez, Stephano Harrison Sandoval and Bennett Sutherland.

LuxFind created a light that could be used on a mailbox, home or yard that would flash and help direct first responders. Adult coaches were Karen Carroll and Raygan Ketterer.

The LuxFind finals presentation was the last of the day, broadcast live on the CCPS YouTube channel. The winning presentation included a dramatic feature of calling out the importance of every minute when it comes to emergency response times. It had a real impact, including on the first place students.

Gonzalez said, “This is unbelievable...I would like to say thank you, for everybody who made this possible.” Harrison Sandoval added, “I don’t even know where to start, I would just like to thank my teachers and my coaches and my teammates...such an amazing experience. Thank you everyone.”

Sutherland said, “I think this is the most beneficial class you can take in high school even though it’s the most stressful every single day.” De Leon said, “This is all worth it, I mean, I love this class, I hate it, but I love it. It’s a love and hate relationship, it is so stressful, but it’s worth it.” De Leon also thanked the first responders who helped them with their project and concluded her remarks by saying, “We can’t do anything without the first responders.”

Career and Technical Education Director Randi Richards-Lutz expressed gratitude to Career Partners for sponsoring E Squared and this year’s $40,000 in scholarships in addition to the Bob Jebson scholarship.

“For all of our E2 students, they learn teamwork, critical thinking skills, practical knowledge, public speaking, how to think quickly on their feet, the ins and outs of a business plan and more,” she said. “This year multiple teams, teachers and coaches gave an enormous effort and went the extra mile to see if our faux venture capitalists would invest in their businesses. I am so proud of these students and their supporters. They make us all feel like winners.”

Lane concluded, “I’m proud to say that this semester’s cohort really stood out for their enthusiasm and commitment, often needing very little prompting or pushing from me. All in all, it resulted in an incredibly rewarding experience for these high schoolers—one they may never forget.”