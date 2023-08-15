A Culpeper pop culture business is hoping to create an open space for community events.

The Collector’s Den owners Deneck and Richard Ubario said the store located in the Lord Culpeper Hotel is seeking to expand into a larger storefront so they can offer a larger array of fun activities and products for the community.

The Collector’s Den Free Space Project is a fundraiser to create the free space for the community to hold activities. Check with their social media and see Collectors-den.com for information in the near future.

“The Free Space Project was inspired by the standard free space on a bingo board,” said Deneck Ubario. “That’s what we want each individual in the community to take up because they deserve it and we invite them wholeheartedly for anything and everything that they like and enjoy with the overarching thing of being inclusive and included to everyone who walks through our doors.”

The store had regularly held monthly Pokemon Trade Day which have attracted residents of Culpeper and beyond. The event has consistently grown to the point that it has worked alongside its neighbor, Burnt Ends BBQ Y Mas, in order to accommodate the number of people participating.

The Ubarios hope to use the free space for setting up gaming tables for other games and game workshops with local game experts. The popular fantasy card game Magic: The Gathering has been one such game discussed by the owners.

The Collector’s Den first opened its doors in May 2022 but had grown from a love of collecting prior to the business even starting. When Deneck Ubario graduated with a degree in psychology in 2020, she had second thoughts about entering that world due to the pandemic.

She returned home to Culpeper and like many during the pandemic would lean into her hobbies, one of those being Pokemon. Ubario started selling items online on Mercari, eBay and Amazon; her inventory had at that point taken up several rooms at her parent’s home.

They soon offered her the space on Main Street where Collector’s Den operates today. Her brother Richard would soon follow after suffering an attack of Bell’s palsy due to accumulated stress at his job. He was invited back to Culpeper to recover by his parents and soon joined his sister in the burgeoning business.

“She (Deneck) was showing me how she was selling on Mercari and I realized that I had so many collectables from when I was younger,” said Ubario. “I decided to see what I had and see what I could do to sell them.”

Ubario proved to be a natural having gone through his entire inventory in the first two days.

Online sales turned into physical pop-up sales around Culpeper before finally settling in a brick and mortar location. In addition to collectibles, Collector’s Den offers video games, toys, crystals and more. According to Richard Ubario, the business has experienced 22% growth over sales last year, this includes both in-store and online sales.

The siblings continue to expand their business, recently they made a deal with Lunar Distribution in order to provide comic books to their customers. Lunar made headlines in the comic book world in July when it signed a deal to become the direct market distributor for Image Comics. They are currently looking at spaces for their expansion.

Collector’s Den is located in Suite 109 of Lord Culpeper Hotel, located at 401 South Main Street in downtown Culpeper.