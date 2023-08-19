Home improvement company Floor Advisor celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Culpeper on Aug. 15.

A Culpeper Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting was held Aug. 15 at the chain’s 4th store, located in the Aldi shopping center at 15149 Montanus Drive. Other locations include Gainesville, Alexandria and Leesburg.

Floor Advisor offers flooring home improvements and installation of carpet, hardwood and vinyl. The store’s owner Bill Jackling has been in the flooring business since 1990 and until October 2022 worked as a sales rep for J.J. Haines and Armstrong, vendors for Floor Advisors.

“We’re so happy to be part of the community,” said Jackling. “We like to provide a stress and pressure free experience so that you can find the floors that best suit you and your budget.”

Several well-wishers were in attendance at the event including Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. and Nancy Vasi, a recent customer. She reported Jackling did very extensive work on her floors—tearing out old carpets and sanding them to level them out. Vasi said that she was “extremely satisfied” with the work done by Floor Advisor.

Vasi commented on the grand opening of the new Culpeper location, “It’s great, it makes it so much more convenient for people who live in this area to just have him available to come out and do the measurements instead of waiting for people who are in Northern Virginia or farther west.”

Jackling, along with his wife Joanna who also operates the store, is hiring at the new location. He said he is also interested in starting a charity to give back to the community, aiding either children or animals.