A Maryland brewery will invest $3 million and create 38 new local jobs with the opening of a second taproom this autumn in Fauquier County, according to a release from the governor's office.

Silver Branch Brewing Company, a brewery and taproom located in Silver Spring, is pursuing additional beer production with its first location in Virginia, "Silver Branch Warrenton Station." The new operation, with a biergarten, will occupy the former Wort Hog Brewing facility at 41 Beckham St. in Warrenton.

The opening will expand Silver Branch’s presence and increase its ability to brew a wider variety of products, according to the governor's release. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project.

The company’s expansion into Virginia is a testament to the Commonwealth’s reputation in food and beverage processing, driven by its business advantages, industry resources, and strategic access to markets, said Youngkin.

“Manufacturing growth is critical to economic vitality, and we are excited to see its resurgence in regions across Virginia," the governor said.

Silver Branch Co-Founder Christian Layke said they were excited to join Virginia’s vibrant craft beer community.

“I grew up in Vienna and my co-founder, Brett, is from Great Falls, so bringing our beer into the Commonwealth is a lifelong ambition,” he said.

“For us, beer is more than a liquid, it’s a welcoming social experience we call Gemütlichkeit (German for comfort) and it’s essential to our ethos. We look forward to welcoming Virginians into our new tasting room in Old Town Warrenton; but first, we are seeking enthusiastic beer lovers from Fauquier and surrounding counties to join our team.”

Layke and Brett Robison founded Silver Branch Brewing in March 2019 in the heart of downtown Silver Spring, Md. The long-time beer lovers have an appreciation for the four major brewing cultures—Central Europe, British Isles, the Americas and Belgium. The company serves excellent beer inspired by European and American traditions, according to the governor’s office.

The Warrenton location will allow Silver Branch to brew more taproom-only beers in a variety of styles, and enable the company to increase production of its popular flagship brands, according to a company release.

Between the two brewing locations, the team intends to offer 18 to 24 rotating taps at each place.

The Fauquier County brewery will offer a diverse food menu and full bar and will produce a full calendar of European-inspired community festivals such as Oktoberfest, Kölschfest and Starkbierzeit. Local events in Warrenton will feature trivia night and First Friday specials, according to the business release.

The company is currently working with its architect and county officials to explore options for the exterior, including painting, signage, plantings and seating, according to brewery spokesperson Chris Bonnell. Wort Hog Brewing renovated an existing building in the historic district of Old Town Warrenton in 2018. The taproom closed during COVID, Bonnell said.

The Warrenton location will include a restaurant in an adjoining building some time after opening. The restaurant space needs some work, but the taproom will be able to use the kitchen to offer a full menu immediately, Bonnell said.

“Our brand is very much taproom driven, however the additional brewhouse will allow us to diversify our overall production,” Bonnell said.

Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill said the town was delighted to welcome its newest business.

“To have such an esteemed regional brewer and restauranteur invest in Warrenton speaks volumes about our thriving business community and underscores the importance craft brewing brings to making Fauquier a premier tourist destination,” said Nevill. "We look forward to working with them and helping them thrive for years to come.”

Silver Branch’s choice of Fauquier County is clearly the right one, added Del. Michael J. Webert, R-Marshall. He said House Republicans and Youngkin have worked hard to make Virginia an easier place to do business.

“I’m excited to see the hardworking and dedicated people of my district and home county directly benefit from the policies we have created,” Webert said.

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said it was an honor to welcome Silver Branch Brewing to Virginia’s already impressive food and beverage processing industry.

“This project demonstrates the value and efficiency that Virginia’s robust logistics infrastructure adds to companies’ supply chain growth, and we look forward to supporting Silver Branch’s future success in Fauquier County,” he said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Silver Branch production-related job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Silver Branch Brewing is inviting beer lovers from Fauquier County and surrounding areas to join their team at indeed.com.

The company is also seeking opportunities to join community events. Organizers are encouraged to contact events@silverbranchbrewing.com, according to the company release.@silverbranchus on Instagram or Facebook and silverbranchbrewing.com.