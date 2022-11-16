Moore acquires CCA direct mail firm in Culpeper County

A longtime direct mail firm operating in Culpeper County that weathered a devastating fire five years ago was recently acquired by the largest provider of marketing and fundraising services to the nonprofit industry in North America.

Moore, based off the Beltway in Lanham, Maryland, announced the acquisition of Communications Corporation of America in Elkwood on Oct. 18.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1971 as a privately owned family business, CCA started in downtown Culpeper before moving a few years later to its Boston site off Route 522. The 130,000-square-feet factory was destroyed in August 2017 in an electric fire, losing millions in machinery.

In 2019, CCA reopened at its current location in the county airpark. The company is an industry innovator of direct mail printing, data processing, personalization, finishing and mail processing, according to a release from Moore.

Moore invested in CCA to add to its supply chain strength across printing, production and envelope manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, the release stated. Moore employs over 4,100 people in 42 locations.

“As CCA celebrates our 51st anniversary and five years of successfully rebuilding after our catastrophic fire, we are ready to move forward. We see becoming a Moore company as a synergistic step that is the best fit for our clients and our CCA team,” said CCA President Linda Fisher. “Through our partnerships with our clients, we create cutting-edge solutions that set us apart from our competitors. With Moore’s well-known investment in innovation, we’re excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

CCA has a reputation for top-quality direct mail services, a talented team and strong partnerships with long-time clients and suppliers, the release stated.

The site now joins other Moore print, production and envelope manufacturing companies in the Washington, D.C. corridor including Barton Cotton Graphics, Navistar, Richmond Print Group, Tri-State and United Presort.

“CCA is an industry pioneer, and we are proud to have them join the company,” said Moore CEO Gretchen Littlefield. “Now we can continue to invest in their people, facilities and equipment to position them, and their clients, for future growth and expansion.”

The acquisition of the Culpeper County firm comes on the heels of moving United Presort, a Moore company, to a new 82,000 square feet facility in Frederick, Maryland to accommodate client growth, she said.

Moore is now capable of processing over 2 billion pieces of mail from the facility. See wearemoore.com.