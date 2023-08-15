Oak View National Bank recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the opening of its Culpeper location.

The August 11 event was celebrated at the bank’s location at 450 James Madison Highway with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce. The celebration provided special CD rates, high interest checking accounts, refreshments from Culpeper Cheese Company and a complimentary silver duck toy as a souvenir.

Oak View opened its doors in Culpeper in August 2013, and had opened its first location in Warrenton four years earlier in 2009. By that time, many of the community banks had been absorbed through mergers with larger banks.

Oak View is the successor to Marshall National Bank which was one such community bank absorbed through a merger with PNC.

According to Oak View National Chairman and CEO Mike Ewing, the bank focuses on a relationship model where bank employees build relationships with their customers in order to understand their needs.

“We try to understand their needs on a deeper level and we try to be prepared to help them with their financial needs,” said Ewing.

As a full service community bank, Oak View focuses mainly on finance for homes and small businesses. According to Ewing, community banks deal with 50 to 75% of loans for homes and small businesses which may not get attention from larger banks due to the smaller amounts of money involved.

Those amounts would be in the tens of millions whereas Oak View deals with loans $6 million and lower.

Young credits the opening of the Culpeper branch to Justin McFarland, the bank’s senior vice-president. McFarland came over to Oak View in 2010 after eight years as a consumer lender with Second Bank and Trust, which later became StellarOne.

According to McFarland, since getting its charter in April 2013 the Culpeper Oak View branch will be close to $75 million in deposits by the end of August 2023. Oak View is currently valued at $500 million and has more resources to do larger guaranteed loans for the community.

Ewing and McFarland also credited the bank’s previous senior vice-president Jon Peavley who was instrumental in obtaining and renovating the building in which Oak View resides. The building had been under a deed restriction which prevented it from becoming a bank again until 2013.

Once that restriction was lifted Peavely and Oak View were able to obtain the building. A Culpeper native, Peavley passed in 2015 due to cancer.

“At least half the people out there knew Jon and shook his hand and did business with him at some point in time,” said McFarland. “We wouldn’t be as successful as we have without John, that’s for sure.”

Community members attending the recent bank anniversary celebration included Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Paul Bates and Tom Underwood along with Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr.

“Oak View is a really nice bank, they have friendly tellers, I do my banking here and so far this is the best bank in town,” the mayor said.

Ewing and McFarland continue to focus on the community. Ewing commented on growing along with the county the past decade.

“For me the best part of the job has always been to sit down across the desk from somebody and see them realize their dream of becoming a homeowner or starting their own business and growing with them and seeing them become successful and being a part of that.”