Local bookstore Spelled Ink is about to add many more books to its shelves as a former Culpeper mainstay plans to donate its remaining inventory.

According to the store’s owner Heather Griffin, Spelled Ink has been approached by the former owners of the Corner Shelf to receive its remaining inventory. The Corner Shelf had been a presence in the town of Culpeper for nearly 30 years, before the closure of its brick and mortar store in 2008.

Corner Shelf owner Faith Dickerson continued to operate the store online. She reached out to Spelled Ink to welcome the bookstore to town and offered the inventory.

According to Griffin, the stock will start to trickle into the store in the coming days.

“After 32 years in bricks and mortar, and 15 years as a home based independent bookstore, I am happy to share the remaining stock from The Corner Shelf with Spelled Ink. Their hybrid model of new and used books is being successful in other communities and I hope this donation will be a leg up in Culpeper,” said Dickerson.

“My favorite part of my years at The Corner Shelf was putting good books into the hands of nice people. I applaud the enthusiasm the owners of Spelled Ink are bringing to Culpeper and wish them all the best.”

Spelled Ink began as a partnership between Griffin and her business partner Cindy Pagan in August 2020. The business started in the basement of Griffin’s home in Orange as an online bookstore. Shortly after, Spelled Ink was able to bring a physical presence to places, such as the Culpeper Farmers Market and a holiday pop-up store in Orange in Nov. 2021.

The duo opened their first physical store last year at 132 W. Main St. in Orange, but it was a meeting between Pagan and a local real estate agent which led to opening their location in Culpeper. Skin by NV, a local skincare business, was seeking to sublet some rooms in their downtown location.

“We came to check them out and the price was right, so we decided to go for it,” said Griffin. “Now we’ve opened our second location.”

Spelled Ink held its grand opening April 28-29, including presentations by local authors and a canned food drive. While the location is not as noticeable unless one knows where to look, the reception and patronage to the store has been surprisingly good, according to Griffin.

“The business has been surprising, especially that first week. Culpeper seemed thrilled, we posted about our grand opening and people came out in the rain to come celebrate with us,” said Griffin. “People seem excited when they find us so I can’t complain.”

Griffin said Spelled Ink plans to hold events over the summer, such as silent book clubs and writing courses. She also said there are plans to start a Manga club, similar to the one that already meets at its Orange location, and hopes to have events involving authors and readings.

Spelled Ink is located at 138 N. Main St. behind the Skin by NV storefront. Operating hours are Wednesday from 12-5 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday from 12-6 p.m. Upcoming news and events for the store can be found at SpelledInk.com.