Small business resources, public safety and workforce development were three final issues identified for discussion as part of the recent State of the Community program of Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

Rosi Beachy, advisor with Central VA Small Business Development Center, spoke about free, local help for entrepreneurs and start-ups during the March 15 program on Zoom, hosted by new Chamber President Amy Frazier.

The nonprofit, at cvsbdc.org, was established in 1988 by an act of Congress and has 28 offices in Virginia, she said, including one in the Culpeper Economic Development Center on South Main Street.

Through host Community Investment Collaborative and SBA supported grants, the center reaches underserved populations, offering microloans up to $50,000, training in recordkeeping and QuickBooks, mentoring, one-on-one confidential business consulting, a 16-week entrepreneurship program, classes on business essentials, financial management and more. Weekly Culpeper office hours are held 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We are very interested in supporting growth in Culpeper,” Beachy said. “We have a lot of expertise to help businesses at any stage.”

Courses are held throughout the year virtually and in-person at the local center to jump start local businesses and get them up and running, she said.

“We want you to make original mistakes, not the same mistakes other businesses have made,” she said.

Last year was a transition year at the center, Beachy said, noting significant impacts achieved in Culpeper—47 clients started new businesses, creating 10 new jobs through a cumulative $236,000 investment.

The center spent 179 hours conducting webinars last year and attended eight events around Culpeper, including working with inmates at Coffewood Correctional Center.

“They are learning new business tools they can put into practice when they begin a new chapter in their lives,” Beachy said.

Upcoming business development events will include the C3 Culpeper County Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 26, at Germanna Community College—Daniel Technology Center, featuring drop-in programming and lunch provided.

Culpeper Competes, a pitch competition for those living or working in the Town of Culpeper, runs May 15-July 26. The town program includes the SBDC Business Essentials Training. Culpeper Competes applications are due May 1.

The 16-week CIC Workshop starting in August is the center’s signature entrepreneur workshop in Culpeper, Beachy said, of the interactive experience involving a 32-member cohort. Participants will be prepared to launch or improve businesses at the end of the workshop that develops strong relationships and ends with a graduation.

Virginia State Police First Sgt. Brooks Taylor spoke about public safety for State of the Community, noting it was fundamental to their mission. Last year in Culpeper, there were 891 vehicle crashes and five fatalities, he said.

“Our main goal is to reduce fatalities and injury crashes,” Taylor stated.

State Police has a multi-prong approach to doing that, he added, of the three E’s—education, enforce and engineering. The agency works through Youth Of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety to engage with youth in schools about staying safe on the roads, he said.

Brooks recalled pulling over a female driver in her 50s for passing a farm tractor on a double yellow line.

“She was totally unaware … she couldn’t do that, she saw everybody else do it,” the trooper said.

Brooks said he gave the woman a verbal warning and used that time to speak to her to let her know the dangers of passing tractors in that setting, and that it was a violation of the law.

“Our hope is she will spread that information so others might hear and they won’t do that,” he said.

Enforcement is a big part of their job, Brooks said, of writing tickets and making arrests. Virginia State Police is short-handed like in many other professions.

“We are out there,” Brooks added. “A lot of our information is data-driven, where the most crashes are, speeding, DUI, distracted driving data determines selective enforcement areas, concentrate on that area for a while partnering with other law enforcement agencies … the more police vehicles you see the more likely [drivers] are to follow the law.”

VSP focuses on seatbelt use and speeding reduction and, in terms of engineering, works with VDOT to improve unsafe work areas, site distance challenges or speed zones that are too high, he said.

Regarding VSP involvement in the Blue Ridge Drug & Gang Task Force, fentanyl is the No. 1 drug being purchased and dealt in this area, Brooks said at the recent presentation. Troopers are seeing it a lot on traffic stops, he continued.

State police is there to support the community with confidence, innovation and trust. “We love our communities and are glad to be part of it,” Brooks said.

The final presentation by Ed Dalrymple Jr. of Chemung Contracting and Cedar Mountain Stone, focused on workforce needs and how to meet them.

The board member with Virginia Community College, also associated with Career Partners, Germanna Community College Educational Foundation, Culpeper Wellness Foundation and Culpeper AirFest, said he came to Culpeper around 30 years ago.

“The strength of the community is one of the things that brought me here, and the fact Virginia is a good place to work,” Dalrymple said.

Currently, he said, businesses need employees and businesses need to recognize that need. There are different programs local industries can reach out to meet that need, Dalrymple said, mentioning Germanna Community College training specialized for individual businesses. There are methods for companies to get reimbursed for the training through grants, he stated.

The college, with a campus in Culpeper, is the third largest in the Virginia community college system with almost 12,000 students, he said. Three-quarters of GCC students are part-time, training for credentials or retraining to improve their employment in life through credential offerings, like heavy equipment operator, Dalrymple said. Nursing and construction trades are also available through the local community college, he continued.

The local campus is working with its neighbors at the new Culpeper Technical Education Center public high school, Dalrymple said. CTEC student mechanics can come out to the local quarry for demonstrations.

“Show them a blast, how we work on the big caterpillar equipment, select a few to move forward the in program, heavy equipment and asphalt, so when they graduate they will be able to come to work,” he said. “I can’t stress enough the ability of businesses to reach out to Germanna to develop programs to train students to meet their needs.”